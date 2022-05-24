CBSE Term 2 Result Date 2022: Evaluation Almost Over, CBSE Class 10th Results Expected Soon at cbse.gov.in

CBSE Term 2 Result Date 2022: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10th board exams 2022 will conclude today on 24th May 2022. Going as per media reports, the evaluation process is already underway. Therefore, the CBSE 10th results for term 2 are expected in June 2022. It is expected that CBSE intends to release the result within 20 days after the conduction of the examination.

Once released, CBSE class 10th result 2022 for term 2 will be available on the official website - cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. To check the CBSE 10th result 2022, students will have to enter roll number, date of birth in the login window. As of now, there has been no official announcement regarding the date for release of CBSE 10th result. The same will be updated here on this page as and when available.

CBSE Class 10th Term 2 Result 2022 Evaluation Going On

Earlier, it was reported that teachers have already started the checking of answer sheets with a target to complete the same on time. Further, the board has doubled the pace of evaluation work with an aim to halve the time it might take to release the results. The evaluation work for CBSE class 10th result is likely to end latest by 10th June. The board will then start processing the result. If the evaluation completes on time, then CBSE class 10th results 2022 will be released around 25th June 2022 in online mode.

Calculation of CBSE Class 10th Final Result 2022

It is not yet clear on how final CBSE 10th result will be calculated. However, according to reports, only about 10 days are required by the board to compile and upload the results. Once this is done, the CBSE 10th results are then analysed and normalized based on recommendations received by subject experts over the variation in difficulty levels of different sets of question papers.

CBSE Class 10th Result 2022: Weightage to Term 1 and Term 2

This year, CBSE class 10 board examinations were held into two terms - Term 1 and Term 2. The board had earlier shared that a 50 - 50 split in the marks will be done. However, after the declaration of CBSE Term 1 results, the board has clarified that the weightage of Term 1 and Term 2 is not yet decided.

The marking scheme for CBSE results 2022 will be finalized after the evaluation of Term 2 is complete. Once the marks of the students and their performance in Term 1 and 2 are compared, the board will decide on the adequate weightage that has to be given to marks scored in each term.

