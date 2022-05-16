CBSE Term 2 Result 2022: Evaluation Fast-tracked, CBSE 10th and 12th Result Expected Soon at cbse.gov.in

CBSE Term 2 Result 2022: As per the recent updates, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting class 10th and 12th board exams 2022. Even though the exams are underway, the board has started the evaluation process for CBSE Term 2 results 2022. As per media reports, the teachers have already started checking the answer sheets with a target to complete the same on time.

Further, the board has doubled the speed of evaluation work with an aim to release the CBSE 10th and 12th result on or before time. The board has asked teachers to evaluate twice as many answer sheets. Earlier, daily target was set at 22 answer sheets. For 2022, teachers have been given a target of completing 35 answer sheets daily.

CBSE Term 2 Result 2022 Date

As of now, the board has not released any official date for the declaration of the term 2 results, though it is expected that the CBSE 10th and 12th result will be released by the first week of July 2022. It is estimated that CBSE intends to release the result within 20 days after the conduction of the examination. Earlier, the board has also managed to announce the results in about a month. This time around, however, the aim is to reduce the time further and declare the CBSE term 2 result faster.

CBSE Board is Working on Releasing the Term 2 Result 2022 Soon

As per media reports, one of the officials shared that, the board is working towards releasing the class 10 and 12 result by end of June or first week of July. While end of June is a bit impossible for Class 12, although Class 10 is possible and is being considered. He further shared that the board is hoping to release by end of June so that the new academic session for Class 11 students is not impacted.

Weightage to CBSE Term 1 and Term 2 Exam To Prepare Final Result

Once the evaluation process is complete, the board will then compile the CBSE Term 1 and Term 2 results and release the final result for Classes 10 and 12. The board has not yet shared the weight it will be giving to the Term 1 marks. The decision will be released once the Term 2 examinations are complete. The same will be updated on this page.

CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022

CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Board exam 2022 will conclude on 24th May 2022. All the major elective subject’s exams have been conducted already. CBSE Class 10 Hindi as well as other language papers along with a few vocational subject exams are pending and will be complete by next week. CBSE Class 12 Business Studies paper will be conducted tomorrow and then Geography is scheduled for the day after. Many of the major subjects including Mathematics, Physics, Accountancy, Political Science, etc. are still pending. The exams are scheduled to end on 15th June 2022.

