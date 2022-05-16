WB Madhyamik Result 2022 Date Announced?: WBBSE Class 10 Results Likely by Next Week at wbresults.nic.in

WB Madhyamik Result 2022 Date Confirmed?: With the evaluation work for WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Exam Result 2022 completed, it is likely that the West Bengal Board may declare the Class 10 Results by next week. As per local media reports, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is likely to declare the WB Madhyamik Result 2022 for Class 10 students at the earliest. Tentatively, officials from WBBSE have said that the Madhyamik Result 2022 West Bengal Board will be announced by the board by end of May 2022. Like previous year’s trends, the WB 10th Class Results 2022 will be declared online and made available to the students online via the official website - wbresults.nic.in. Alternatively, students will also get direct and convenient access to West Bengal Madhyamik Exam Results easily via jagranjosh.com as well through the direct links provided below:

Evaluation Work Completed, Madhyamik Results Likely by 31st May

Local media agencies from West Bengal have reported that the WBBSE has completed the evaluation work for WB Madhyamik Result 2022 and result data and marks for students have been compiled from all evaluation centres spread across the state. The board officials have suggested that the WBBSE Madhyamik Results 2022 will be declared after the post evaluation processing of the result data is completed. While the exact date for the declaration of WB Class 10 Result 2022 is yet to be announced, in all likelihood the result will be announced between 28th and 31st May 2022.

11.18 Lakh Students waiting for WB Madhyamik Result 2022

As per the statistics shared by West Bengal Board, a total of 11.18 lakh (11,18,821) students have appeared for the Madhyamik Exam which was held after a gap of two years due to the pandemic. The WB Class 10 Exam 2022 was held from 7th to 16th March 2022. In terms of gender-wise representation, of the total 11.18 lakh, nearly 6,21, 931 female students have appeared for the Class 10 Madhyamik Exam while the number of male students stands at 4,96,890.

Year 2022 2021 No of Students 11,18,821 9,96,877 No of Female Students 6,21,931 5,53,573 No of Male Students 4,96,890 4,43,304

All the 11.18 lakh students will soon be able to get their hands on the WB Madhyamik Result 2022 scorecard, which will be made available to them online via the official website - wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.nic.in.

