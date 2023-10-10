CEE Kerala LLM Exam 2023 Provisional Rank List Out, Get Direct Link Here To Download PDF

CEE Kerala LLM Provisional Rank List: The Commissioner of Entrance Examination, Kerala has released the Kerala CEE LLM provisional rank list. The provisional rank list has been released of those students who have appeared for the LLM entrance exam conducted on Seotember 16, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the CEE Kerala LLM entrance exam can check their rank list through the link given on the official website.

To check the Kerala CEE LLM 2023 provisional rank list candidates are required to visit the official website and click on the candidate portal lin. The rank list is available as a pdf document under the rank list section on the login page. The pdf includes the complete list of students who have appeared for the exams.

CEE Kerala LLM Provisional Rank List - Click Here

According to the official notification, complaints regarding the CEE Kerala LLM provisional rank list are to be informed via email - ceekinfo.cee@kerala.gov.in before 3 pm today, October 10, 2023.

LLM Results Witheld

The results of a few of the candidates who appeared for the LLM entrance exams have been withheld due to defect in their uploaded documents, proof of nationality, photo, signature etc. Such candidates are required to clear the defects by uploading necessary documents through the link on the official website.

Steps to Check CEE Kerala LLM Provisional Rank List

The provisional rank list of the LLM entrance examination is available on the official website of CEE Kerala. Those who have appeared for the entrance exam can follow the steps given here to check the allotment result.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CEE Kerala

Step 2: Click on the LLM candidate portal link

Step 3: Click on the rank list link on the candidate portal page

Step 4: The provisional rank list pdf will be displayed

Step 5: Download the pdf for further reference

