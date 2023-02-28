CEETA PG 2023 Registration Ends Today, Know Application Fee Here

CEETA PG 2023 Registration Ends Today: As per the official dates, Anna University will close the registration window for Common Engineering Entrance Test Postgraduate (CEETA PG) today i.e. February 28, 2023. Candidates who wish to pursue M.E./M.Tech./M.Arch./M.Plan. degree programmes must apply for the same on the official website i.e. tancet.annauniv.edu before the deadline.
After the closure of registrations, authorities will issue the CEETA PG 2023 Admit Card on March 11, 2023. The CEETA PG 2023 exam is due on March 26, 2023, from 10.00 am to 12.00 pm. Earlier, the last date for CEETA PG 2023 registration was February 22, 2023. However, authorities extended the deadline until today- February 28, 2023. Candidates must apply by today as the authorities may not provide any further extensions.
What is Fee Structure of CEETA PG 2023?
|
Programme
|
SC/SCA/ST of Tamil Nadu
|
Others
|
CEETA-PG M.E./M.Tech./M.Arch./ M.Plan.
|
Entrance Fee- Rs.500
|
Entrance Fee- Rs.1000
|
Counselling Fee-Rs.250 + 18 % GST
|
Counselling Fee-Rs.500+ 18 % GST
CEETA PG 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)
How to Apply for CEETA PG 2023?
Eligible candidates must apply for CEETA PG 2023 before the deadline i.e. today. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply for the entrance exam-
- Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. tancet.annauniv.edu
- Step 2: Scroll down, click on commencement of online registration
- Step 3: Register with the required details
- Step 4: Now, log in with the registered email and password
- Step 5: Fill out CEETA PG 2023 application form
- Step 6: Upload documents and pay required fee
- Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout
