    CEETA PG Registration 2023 Last Date Extended Till Feb 28, Know Details Here

    CEETA PG 2023 registration deadline has been extended till Feb 28. Candidates who have not registered yet must do the same on the official website. Know how to apply here

     

    Updated: Feb 23, 2023 12:32 IST
    CEETA PG Registration 2023 Last Date Extended
    CEETA PG Registration 2023 Last Date Extended

    CEETA PG Registration 2023: As per the latest updates, Anna University has extended the application deadline for Common Engineering Entrance Test  Postgraduate (CEETA PG). Now, candidates who wish to seek admission to M.E./M.Tech./M.Arch./M.Plan degree programmes can apply till February 28, 2023. For registration purposes, candidates can visit the official website i.e. tancet.annauniv.edu

    The authorities will issue the CEETA PG 2023 Admit Card on March 11, 2023 (tentative). Candidates must carry the hall ticket along with valid ID proof to the exam hall. The authorities will conduct the CEETA PG 2023 exam on March 26, 2023, from 10.00 am to 12.00 pm. Candidates can check out the registration steps for CEETA PG 2023 here.

    CEETA PG 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

    How to Apply for CEETA PG 2023?

    The last date to register for CEETA PG 2023 is February 28, 2023. The remaining candidates can apply on the official website by following the below-mentioned steps-

    Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. tancet.annauniv.edu

    Step 2: On the homepage, click on CEETA PG 2023 registration

    Step 3: Register with asked details

    Step 4: Now, log in with the registered ID and password

    Step 5: Fill out the application form- personal and academic details

    Step 6: Upload documents in specified format and pay required fee

    Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout

    About CEETA PG 2023

    CEETA PG 2023 Exam will be conducted on March 26, 2023, in offline mode. It will have MCQ-type questions and candidates will be awarded a total of 2 hours to complete the examination.

    Candidates who wish to pursue M.E./M.Tech./M.Arch./M.Plan degree programmes will be offered admission to University Departments, Constituent Colleges of Anna University, Annamalai University, and Government Engineering Colleges in Tamil Nadu through CEETA PG 2023.

    Also Read: TANCET Registration 2023 Last Date Extended, Check Deadline Here

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification