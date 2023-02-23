CEETA PG Registration 2023 Last Date Extended Till Feb 28, Know Details Here

CEETA PG Registration 2023: As per the latest updates, Anna University has extended the application deadline for Common Engineering Entrance Test Postgraduate (CEETA PG). Now, candidates who wish to seek admission to M.E./M.Tech./M.Arch./M.Plan degree programmes can apply till February 28, 2023. For registration purposes, candidates can visit the official website i.e. tancet.annauniv.edu

The authorities will issue the CEETA PG 2023 Admit Card on March 11, 2023 (tentative). Candidates must carry the hall ticket along with valid ID proof to the exam hall. The authorities will conduct the CEETA PG 2023 exam on March 26, 2023, from 10.00 am to 12.00 pm. Candidates can check out the registration steps for CEETA PG 2023 here.

CEETA PG 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Apply for CEETA PG 2023?

The last date to register for CEETA PG 2023 is February 28, 2023. The remaining candidates can apply on the official website by following the below-mentioned steps-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. tancet.annauniv.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, click on CEETA PG 2023 registration

Step 3: Register with asked details

Step 4: Now, log in with the registered ID and password

Step 5: Fill out the application form- personal and academic details

Step 6: Upload documents in specified format and pay required fee

Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout

About CEETA PG 2023

CEETA PG 2023 Exam will be conducted on March 26, 2023, in offline mode. It will have MCQ-type questions and candidates will be awarded a total of 2 hours to complete the examination.

Candidates who wish to pursue M.E./M.Tech./M.Arch./M.Plan degree programmes will be offered admission to University Departments, Constituent Colleges of Anna University, Annamalai University, and Government Engineering Colleges in Tamil Nadu through CEETA PG 2023.

Also Read: TANCET Registration 2023 Last Date Extended, Check Deadline Here