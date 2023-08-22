Central Sanskrit University Admissions 2023 Midway; Check List of Schools Here

CUET UG 2023: The Central Sanskrit University admissions are going on. The authorities are currently admitting students on the basis of their Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) scores. The university is also updating counselling lists on the official website: sanskrit.nic.in.

The university received 3, 298 applications under the CUET UG last year. There are a total of 13 courses offered by the university under CUET UG 2023. Apart from this, there are a total of 8 schools to impart Sanskrit education. Candidates can check these schools here.

List of Schools under Central Sanskrit University

Check 8 schools with various departments below:

School of Shikshashastra (Education) and Kaushal Prarikshan (Skilling)

School of Veda-Vedanga and Vedic Sciences

School of Darshana

School of Languages, Literature, and Culture

School of Shastric Knowledge System

School of Multidisciplinary Sciences and Technology

School of Yogic Science and Holistic Health Practices

School of Contemporary Knowledge System and Humanities

The university's headquarters is in Janakpuri, Delhi. Prayagraj, Jammu, Puri, Thrissur, Jaipur, Lucknow, Sringeri, Kangra, Bhopal, Mumbai, Agartala, and Pauri Garhwal are among the places where they have campuses.

The Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan was an autonomous organization founded under the Societies Registration Act, 1860 for the growth and promotion of Sanskrit throughout the nation and overseas. It was established on October 15, 1970, at the proposal of the Sanskrit Commission.

