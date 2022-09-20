Central University of Gujarat UG Admission Begins, CUET Score Mandatory, Apply at cugcuet.samarth.edu.in

Central University of Gujarat (CUG) Admission 2022: As per the recent updates, the Central University of Gujarat has started the registration process for undergraduate admission. To apply for CUG admission 2022, the scores of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG are compulsory. Only those candidates, who appeared for CUET can register in online mode at - cug.ac.in. The last date to apply for Central University of Gujarat UG admission 2022-23 is 24th September by 9 pm.

To participate in the Central University of Gujarat UG admission process, the CUET-UG qualified candidates have to pay a non-refundable registration fee. The merit list will be prepared for the registered candidates only. Also, they must meet the eligibility criteria so that the candidate's applications are not rejected at a later stage.

How To Apply for Central University of Gujarat UG Admission 2022?

The Central University of Gujarat has started the admission process for UG courses through CUET scores at cugcuet.samarth.edu.in. As per official notification, - "After the last date of online counselling/registration, the university will declare the list of the provisionally eligible candidates and the first merit list on the university website."

The last date to fill up the application form of CUG UG admission is 24th September 2022. To complete the application procedure of the Central University of Gujarat, candidates will have to log in by using the CUET application number and password. Further, they need to enter all the required details, upload documents, pay the fees and submit the form.

Central University of Gujarat UG Admission 2022 Merit List

As per the available information, the CUG merit list for admission will be released only for registered candidates on the official website - cug.ac.in. The Central University of Gujarat UG admission process will be based on the merit list only. Also, admissions will be done until the required seats are not filled.

CUET UG Result 2022 Released

Earlier, on 16th September 2022, CUET UG results were announced in online mode. Based on the CUET scores, the admissions will be held in 90 universities, including 44 central universities. As per the official data, over 20,000 candidates have scored 100 percentile in about 30 subjects. Also, candidates have applied for 54,555 unique combinations of subjects.

Also Read: CUET score not to be considered for UG Admissions in WB state universities