CGSOS Open School Class 12 Board Exam Today, Check Complete Datesheet, Important Guidelines Here

CGSOS 12 Board Exam 2023: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education & State Open School is conducting the CGSOS Open School examinations for Class 12 students today, March 28, 2023, in offline mode. Those candidates who are appearing for the CGSOS Open School Class 12 board exam 2023 can check and download the exam schedule from the official website - sos.cg.nic.in. Students are advised to reach the exam centre at least 30 minutes prior to the commencement of the board examinations. According to the official datesheet, the CGSOS Open School class 12 examination is scheduled to be concluded on May 2, 2023.

CGSOS Open School Class 12 Board Exam 2023 Datesheet - Direct Link

Chhattisgarh Open School Class 12 Board Exam Schedule

According to the datesheet released, the timing of the CGSOS Class 12 exam 2023 is 8.30 am to 11.45 pm. Students who are appearing for the CGSOS Open School Class 12 Board Exam 2023 can check the complete exam schedule in the table given below:

Date Subject March 28, 2023 Home Science March 31, 2023 Chemistry April 3, 2023 Biology April 8, 2023 Accounting April 10, 2023 Physics April 12, 2023 Hindi April 15, 2023 Economics April 18, 2023 Maths April 19, 2023 Political Science April 24, 2023 English April 27, 2023 Geography April 28, 2023 Commerce May 2, 2023 History

CGSOS 12 Board 2023 Exam Day Important Instructions

Students appearing for the Chhattisgarh Open School Class 12 Board Exam 2023 can check the exam day guidelines mentioned below:

Students must reach the exam centre at least 30 minutes before the commencement of the Chhattisgarh Open School Class 12 board examination.

Students are required to carry their own stationary items including pens/pencils etc as sharing of any stationary items will not be allowed.

As per the guidelines, if any student finds indulging in any kind of unfair means practices, then he/she will be not allowed to continue with the CGSOS Open School Class 12 board examination 2023.

Do not carry any kind of electronic devices i.e. mobile phones, digital watches, calculators, etc, inside the exam hall.

Also Read: Bihar 10th Result 2023: BSEB Matric Result Likely Today, Get Updates Here