CGSOS Open School Class 12 Board Exam Today, Check Complete Datesheet, Important Guidelines Here

CGSOS Open School Class 12 Board Exam 2023: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education & State Open School has commenced the Class 12 board examination 2023 today, March 28, 2023. Students can check the exam schedule and important instructions here

jagran josh
Updated: Mar 28, 2023 10:10 IST
CGSOS 12 Board Exam 2023: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education & State Open School is conducting the CGSOS Open School examinations for Class 12 students today, March 28, 2023, in offline mode. Those candidates who are appearing for the CGSOS Open School Class 12 board exam 2023 can check and download the exam schedule from the official website - sos.cg.nic.in. Students are advised to reach the exam centre at least 30 minutes prior to the commencement of the board examinations. According to the official datesheet, the CGSOS Open School class 12 examination is scheduled to be concluded on May 2, 2023.

CGSOS Open School Class 12 Board Exam 2023 Datesheet  - Direct Link

Chhattisgarh Open School Class 12 Board Exam Schedule

According to the datesheet released, the timing of the CGSOS Class 12 exam 2023 is 8.30 am to 11.45 pm. Students who are appearing for the CGSOS Open School Class 12 Board Exam 2023 can check the complete exam schedule in the table given below:

Date

Subject

March 28, 2023

Home Science

March 31, 2023

Chemistry

April 3, 2023

Biology

April 8, 2023

Accounting

April 10, 2023

Physics

April 12, 2023

Hindi

April 15, 2023

Economics

April 18, 2023

Maths

April 19, 2023

Political Science

April 24, 2023

English

April 27, 2023

Geography

April 28, 2023

Commerce

May 2, 2023

History

CGSOS 12 Board 2023 Exam Day Important Instructions

Students appearing for the Chhattisgarh Open School Class 12 Board Exam 2023 can check the exam day guidelines mentioned below:

  • Students must reach the exam centre at least 30 minutes before the commencement of the Chhattisgarh Open School Class 12 board examination.
  • Students are required to carry their own stationary items including pens/pencils etc as sharing of any stationary items will not be allowed.
  • As per the guidelines, if any student finds indulging in any kind of unfair means practices, then he/she will be not allowed to continue with the CGSOS Open School Class 12 board examination 2023.
  • Do not carry any kind of electronic devices i.e. mobile phones, digital watches, calculators, etc, inside the exam hall.

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling
