Chitkara University Awarded ‘The Most Promising University of Punjab’ at JagranJosh Education Awards 2022

Chitkara University Awarded The Most Promising University of Punjab: Jagranjosh.com - India’s leading education portal, has recognized Chitkara University as the Most Promising University of Punjab for Technical Education. The honour was bestowed upon Chitkara University at the 2nd Season of Jagran Josh Education Award 2022 held at The Lalit Hotel on 31st March 2022. The award was received by Dr Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor, Chitkara University on behalf of the Chitkara University at the ceremony, from Shri Ajay Bhatt, Hon’ble Minister of State, Ministry of Tourism and Ministry of Defence.

Chitkara University Lauded for Innovation in Higher Education

The excellent work being done by Chitkara University was lauded by Dr. Vishwajeet Saha, Director, CBSE, who had graced the awards ceremony as a special guest. Dr Saha lauded the university’s efforts toward innovation in technical education. He also appreciated Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor, Chitkara University, for her tireless efforts to transform higher education and make it more accessible and reachable to the talented young students of Punjab.

Engaging Education for Students Mantra for Success

Speaking at the Red Carpet during the post-event session, Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor, Chitkara University, thanked Dainik Jagran Group and Jagranjosh.com for bestowing the award, which comes as a testament to the varsity’s commitment to make education an engaging process for the students. At the event, she also said that the award coming from Jagran New Media - one of India’s most reputed media conglomerates, speaks volumes about the university’s strong academic heritage, and dedicated faculty. She further added that such commendations only inspire her and everyone at Chitkara University to put their best foot forward to transform higher education and offer programmes that help prepare the ground for youngsters to build ‘Naya Bharat’. Recently, Chitkara University also added another feather to its cap by being featured in the top 300 at THE Impact Ranking 2022.

