CLAT 2023 Counselling: Grievance filing against 3rd, 4th and 5th round admission counselling begins

CLAT Counselling 2023: The Consortium of National Law Universities has constituted a grievance redressal committee for the candidates who wish to file any issue regarding the third, fourth, and fifth rounds of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) admissions counselling process. As per the notification released, the candidates can file grievances against the CLAT admission counselling rounds till June 25, 2023. They have to visit the official website: consortiumofnlus.ac.in to file grievances.

The consortium of NLUs stated that only those who have completed the registration process and paid the counselling registration fee can file grievances. The CLAT counselling for the third round was held between May 25 and 30 and fourth between June 5 and 10 whereas fifth round of CLAT counselling was conducted from June 15 to 20, 2023.

How to raise CLAT 2023 Counselling Grievances Against Rounds 3, 4 and 5?

Candidates can file their grievances only in online mode. As per the notice released, the CLAT admission grievances received over email, support tickets on the website or phone calls will not be considered. Check below the steps to know how to file grievances online:

Step 1: Go to the official website: consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, login to CLAT account using credentials such as registration number and password

Step 3: State the nature of the grievances

Step 4: Describe CLAT counselling grievance in a maximum of 1,000 characters

Step 5: Also, upload supporting documents

Step 6: Click the Submit button

As per the notification released, it has been mentioned that, “The Consortium of National Law Universities has constituted a Grievance Redressal Committee to receive and respond to any grievances that candidates may have with respect to the third, fourth, and fifth rounds of the Admissions Counselling Process for the Common Law Admission Test 2023 (“CLAT 2023”).”

It further states, “Candidates may only file a grievance regarding the third, fourth, and fifth rounds of the CLAT 2023 Admissions Counselling Process. Grievances against the Admissions Counselling Process may be raised ONLY by candidates who have completed the registration process and paid the Counselling Registration Fee for the CLAT 2023 Admissions Counselling Process conducted by the Consortium.”

CLAT Exam Pattern 2024 Revised for UG Programmes

The Consortium of National Law Universities has revised the exam pattern of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) for UG courses. As per the revised pattern, the number of questions has been reduced for the CLAT exam 2024. As per the official notification, the decision to change the CLAT exam pattern 2024 was taken to make the exam a more student-friendly and accessible exam.

