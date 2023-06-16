CLAT Exam Pattern 2024 revised for ug programmes, check official notification here

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

CLAT 2024: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has made some changes in exam pattern of CLAT undergraduate (UG) law courses. As per the revised exam pattern, the officials have reduced the number of questions in CLAT 2024. Whereas for PG programmes, there will be no change in syllabus and exam pattern. As per the official notification, the decision to change the CLAT exam pattern 2024 was taken to make the exam a more student-friendly and accessible examination

Earlier, the exam conducting body announced that the CLAT 2024 exam will be conducted on December 3, 2023. The national-level law entrance exam is held for admission to 22 National Law Universities (NLUs). Candidates will get two hours to complete the test like in previous years.

CLAT Revised Exam Pattern 2024

The Consortium of National Law Universities has issued a notification regarding the syllabus and format for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT). As per the released notice, it has been stated that:

For Undergraduate CLAT 2024

The Undergraduate Common Law Admission Test (CLAT UG) 2024-2025 will consist of 120 questions. This marks a change from the previous format which had 150 questions. The time allotted to candidates for completing the test remains unchanged at 2 hours, as it was in previous years.

The 120 questions in the CLAT UG 2024 will be divided into five sections as before. These sections include English Language, Current Affairs Including General Knowledge, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Techniques.

Check CLAT UG Exam Pattern 2024 PDF Here

CLAT 2024 Exam Pattern Highlights

Candidates can check below the revised exam pattern of CLAT UG 2024:

Particulars Details Number of questions 120 (Instead of 150) Maximum Marks 120 (Instead of 150) CLAT exam duration 120 minutes Marking scheme 1 mark for each correct answer 0.25 negative marking for each incorrect response

CLAT PG Exam Pattern 2024

As per the notification released, there will be no changes in the syllabus or the number of questions for the CLAT PG 2024. It will follow the same format as in previous years. Candidates can check below the paper pattern of CLAT PG:

CLAT 2024 Exam Pattern Highlight for PG

Overview Specifications Time duration 2 hours Mode Offline mode (pen paper based mode) Type of questions Objective-type questions Number of questions 120 questions Total marks 120 marks Marking scheme 1 mark for each correct answer 0.25 negative marking for each incorrect response Language English

