CLAT 2023: Registration window to close today, Apply at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT 2023 Registrations: The Consortium of National Law Universities will be closing the CLAT 2023 Application window today - November 18, 2022. Those who have yet not completed the CLAT 2023 Registration and application process can visit the official website of CLAT 2023 to complete the applications.

CLAT 2023 exams are conducted for admissions to the UG and PG law programmes offered in the NLUs. Candidates who qualify the CLAT exams will be eligible for admission. The application process for CLAT 2023 is conducted online mode. In order to appear for the exams, candidates need to first visit the website and enter the required details in the form given. After completing the registrations candidates can complete the application form and submit the application fees.

CLAT 2023 online registration and application link is available on the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Students can also complete the CLAT 2023 applications through the direct link available here.

CLAT 2023 Registration and Application Process

The CLAT 2023 Registration and application link is available on the official website. It is mandatory for students to complete the CLAT 2023 Registration process in order to be able to fill out and submit the application form. Candidates can follow the detailed steps given here to complete the CLAT 2023 Registration and application process.

Step 1: Visit the CLAT 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on the ‘Register’ link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the details in the registration link and get the login credentials

Step 4: Login using the Mobile Number and Password

Step 5: Complete the CLAT 2023 Application Form

Step 6: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

CLAT 2023 Exam Details

The CLAT 2023 examinations ate scheduled to be conducted on December 18, 2022. The exams will be conducted in the offline mode for a duration of 2 hours. Students will have to answer questions from five sections including English Language, Current Affairs and General Knowledge, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Techniques. Each correct answer will fetch 1 mark and a negative marking of 0.25 will be applicable to every incorrect answer.

