CLAT 2024 Answer Key Out, Objection Window Open, Get Direct Link Here

CLAT 2024 Answer Key: The Consortium of National Law Universities has released the CLAT 2024 answer key. Students who have appeared for the exams on December 3, 2023, can visit the official website to check the provisional answer key and raise objections.

The objection window is now open for candidates Candidates can raise objections until 9 am tomorrow, December 5, 2023. All those candidates who have appeared for the CLAT 2024 exam can visit the official website today to check the CLAT answer key 2024.

CLAT 2024 answer key is now available on the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Eligible candidates can also check the answer key pdf through the direct link given here.

CLAT Provisional Answer Key 2024 - Click Here

CLAT 2024 Answer Key Objection - Click Here

How to Check CLAT 2024 Provisional Answer Key

The CLAT 2024 provisional answer key pdf link is available on the official website. Students can download the answer key through the link given on the official website. Follow the steps provided here to download the CLAT provisional answer key.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CLAT 2024

Step 2: Click on the CLAT 2024 provisional answer key link

Step 3: Click on the pdf link

Step 4: Download the answer key for reference

Steps to Raise Objections on CLAT 2024 Answer Key

Students who wish to raise objections can follow the steps provided below

Step 1: Log in to the CLAT account

Step 2: Click on the ‘Submit Objection’ button.

Step 3: Select the Question Booklet set, ‘Type of Objection’, i.e., ‘About the

Answer Key’ or ‘About the Question’, as appropriate.

Step 4: Select the question number, enter your objection details, and click on ‘Submit Objection’.

Step 5: Make the payment as per the number of objections raised.

Candidates must note that the link for students to raise objections against the CLAT provisional answer key 2024 will be available from 9 am onwards. Students are being provided with a day to raise objections on the answer key. After the objection window closes, the same will be taken into consideration and the CLAT final answer key 2024 will be released. Students will also be notified of the announcement of the CLAT result 2024 soon.

