CLAT Counselling 2023: First Allotment List Tomorrow, Check Details Here

CLAT 2023 Counselling: The Consortium of National Law Universities will be releasing the CLAT 2023 Round 1 Allotment Result tomorrow - January 18, 2023. Candidates who have qualified the CLAT 2023 exams and have applied for the allotment process can visit the official website of CLAT 2023 tomorrow to check the first allotment result.

According to the official schedule released, the first allotment list will be released by 10:30 AM tomorrow. The allotment will be done based on the choices entered by students in the choice-filling procedure. Candidates who are allotted seats in the first allotment round can complete the payment of the confirmation fee for Freeze and Float options and the admission by NLUs for the First Allotment List between January 18 to 22, 2023. The CLAT 2023 second allotment list will be released on January 27, 2023.

CLAT 2023 Round 1 Allotment Result will be announced on the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page to check the CLAT 2023 Counselling First Allotment Result.

CLAT 2023 Allotment Schedule

The CLAT 2023 Allotment list for the counselling process will be released tomorrow. Students can check the complete schedule of the allotment procedure below.

Event Dates Registration for counselling December 28, 2022 Last date to apply January 12, 2023 Publication of first allotment list January 18, 2023 Last date for admission under first admission list January 22, 2023 Publication of second allotment list January 27, 2023

Official Notification - Click Here

How to check CLAT 2023 First Allotment List

The CLAT 2023 First allotment list will be announced on the official website of CLAT. Candidates can check here the steps to follow to get their CLAT 2023 Round 1 Allotment List.

Step 1: Visit the CLAT 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on the CLAT 2023 Allotment Result link

Step 3: Login using the credentials

Step 4: Download the CLAT 2023 Round 1

Also Read: NIOS Exam 2023: Class 10, 12 April-May Fee Submission Dates Extended