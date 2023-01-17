    CLAT Counselling 2023: First Allotment List Tomorrow, Check Details Here

    CLAT 2023 Round 1 Allotment Result will be announced tomorrow. Candidates who have applied for the allotment process can visit the official website of CLAT 2023 to check the first allotment result.

    CLAT 2023 First Allotment Result
    CLAT 2023 Counselling: The Consortium of National Law Universities will be releasing the CLAT 2023 Round 1 Allotment Result tomorrow - January 18, 2023. Candidates who have qualified the CLAT 2023 exams and have applied for the allotment process can visit the official website of CLAT 2023 tomorrow to check the first allotment result. 

    According to the official schedule released, the first allotment list will be released by 10:30 AM tomorrow. The allotment will be done based on the choices entered by students in the choice-filling procedure. Candidates who are allotted seats in the first allotment round can complete the payment of the confirmation fee for Freeze and Float options and the admission by NLUs for the First Allotment List between January 18 to 22, 2023. The CLAT 2023 second allotment list will be released on January 27, 2023. 

    CLAT 2023 Round 1 Allotment Result will be announced on the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page to check the CLAT 2023 Counselling First Allotment Result.

    CLAT 2023 Allotment Schedule

    The CLAT 2023 Allotment list for the counselling process will be released tomorrow. Students can check the complete schedule of the allotment procedure below. 

    Event

    Dates

    Registration for counselling

    December 28, 2022

    Last date to apply

    January 12, 2023

    Publication of first allotment list

    January 18, 2023

    Last date for admission under first admission list

    January 22, 2023

    Publication of second allotment list

    January 27, 2023

    Official Notification - Click Here

    How to check CLAT 2023 First Allotment List

    The CLAT 2023 First allotment list will be announced on the official website of CLAT. Candidates can check here the steps to follow to get their CLAT 2023 Round 1 Allotment List. 

    Step 1: Visit the CLAT 2023 official website

    Step 2: Click on the CLAT 2023 Allotment Result link

    Step 3: Login using the credentials 

    Step 4: Download the CLAT 2023 Round 1 

