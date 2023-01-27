CLAT Counselling 2023: Second Provisional Allotment List Out at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

CLAT Counselling 2023: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has released the CLAT 2023 Counselling Provisional Second Allotment List in online mode. However, the final merit list is scheduled to be released today, January 27, 2023. Those candidates who have applied for the CLAT 2023 will be able to check the seat allotment list from the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in. As per the recent updates, the last date to apply for admission under the second allotment list is January 31, 2023.

CLAT Counselling 2023 2nd Provisional Allotment List - Direct Link (Click Here)

CLAT Counselling 2023 2nd Final Allotment List - Direct Link (Available Soon)

As per the recent updates, once the final merit list is released, candidates who have been allotted a seat need to freeze, float or withdraw their seats from the CLAT 2023 counselling process. However, candidates will have to make the payment of Rs 20,000 as a non-refundable confirmation fee prior to selecting the seat freeze or float option before the specified deadline.

CLAT Counselling 2023 Important Dates

Candidates can go through the important dates for the CLAT 2023 Counselling process given below.

Event Date Release of CLAT Counselling 2023 second allotment list January 27, 2023 Last date for admission under second admission list January 31, 2023 CLAT Counselling 2023 Third Allotment List Release May 25, 2023 Release of CLAT Counselling 2023 Fourth Allotment List June 5, 2023 CLAT Counselling 2023 Final Allotment List Release June 15, 2023

How to Check CLAT Counselling 2023 2nd Allotment List?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to check the CLAT Counselling 2023 second allotment list.

Step 1: Visit the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: Login to the CLAT 2023 Counselling portal with Phone Number and Password

Step 3: CLAT 2023 Counselling Second Allotment List will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download the CLAT 2023 Counselling Second Merit List and take a printout for future use

