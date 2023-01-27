    CLAT Counselling 2023: Second Provisional Allotment List Out at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

    CLAT 2023: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has released the provisional second allotment list of CLAT 2023 in online mode. However, the final list is scheduled to be released today, January 27, 2023. Check complete details here

    Updated: Jan 27, 2023 11:22 IST
    CLAT Counselling 2023: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has released the CLAT 2023 Counselling Provisional Second Allotment List in online mode. However, the final merit list is scheduled to be released today, January 27, 2023. Those candidates who have applied for the CLAT 2023 will be able to check the seat allotment list from the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in. As per the recent updates, the last date to apply for admission under the second allotment list is January 31, 2023.

    CLAT Counselling 2023 2nd Provisional Allotment List  - Direct Link (Click Here)

    CLAT Counselling 2023 2nd Final Allotment List  - Direct Link (Available Soon)

    As per the recent updates, once the final merit list is released, candidates who have been allotted a seat need to freeze, float or withdraw their seats from the CLAT 2023 counselling process. However, candidates will have to make the payment of Rs 20,000 as a non-refundable confirmation fee prior to selecting the seat freeze or float option before the specified deadline.

    CLAT Counselling 2023 Important Dates

    Candidates can go through the important dates for the CLAT 2023 Counselling process given below.

    Event

    Date

    Release of CLAT Counselling 2023 second allotment list

    January 27, 2023

    Last date for admission under second admission list

    January 31, 2023

    CLAT Counselling 2023 Third Allotment List Release

    May 25, 2023

    Release of CLAT Counselling 2023 Fourth Allotment List

    June 5, 2023

    CLAT Counselling 2023 Final Allotment List Release

    June 15, 2023

    How to Check CLAT Counselling 2023 2nd Allotment List?

    Candidates can follow the below-given steps to check the CLAT Counselling 2023 second allotment list.

    Step 1: Visit the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in

    Step 2: Login to the CLAT 2023 Counselling portal with Phone Number and Password

    Step 3: CLAT 2023 Counselling Second Allotment List will appear on the screen

    Step 4: Download the CLAT 2023 Counselling Second Merit List and take a printout for future use

