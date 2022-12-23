    CLAT Final Answer Key 2023 Objection Window To Available From December 26, Check Steps Here

    CLAT Answer Key 2023: CNLU has provided the facility to file grievances regarding the CLAT 2023 final answer keys from Dec 26. The last date to raise objection agains CLAT final answer key is Dec 29. Check how to challenge final CLAT answer key here 

    Updated: Dec 23, 2022 15:50 IST
    CLAT Final Answer Key 2023 Objection Window
    CLAT Final Answer Key 2023 Objection Window

    CLAT Answer Key 2023: As per the latest update, the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has released a notification stating that candidates can file grievances regarding the CLAT 2023 final answer key from December 26, 2022. The last date to raise objections in CLAT final answer key 2023 is December 29 by 9 PM. They can challenge CLAT final answer key at the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2023. 

    Along with this, CNLU has also announced CLAT result 2023 in online mode for UG and PG programmes. Candidates can download their CLAT result by using their registration number/mobile number and password. The overall attendance for CLAT 2023 was approximately 94.87%. Of which, 56% are females, 44% are males, and 2 candidates are Transgender.  

    CLAT Dates 2023 

    Events 

    Dates 

    CLAT result

    December 23, 2022

    CLAT final answer key objection window 

    December 26, 2022 (9 AM)

    Last date to raise objections against final CLAT answer key 

    December 29, 2022 (9 AM)

    How to Raise Objections Against CLAT Final Answer Key 2023? 

    Candidates can file their grievances against final answer key of CLAT 2023 only through the official website till the specified dates. Any grievance received over email, support tickets or calls will not be taken into consideration. Check below the steps to know how to file grievances against CLAT final answer key 2023 - 

    • 1st Step - Go to the CLAT official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2023/.
    • 2nd Step - On the homepage, click on CLAT 2023.
    • 3rd Step - Now, login to the CLAT account and click - Submit Grievance tab. 
    • 4th Step - Also, state the nature of grievance, describe in maximum 1000 character and upload supporting documents. 
    • 5th Step - Now, submit the declaration and grievances. 

    A Grievance Redressal Committee has been formed by NLUs to receive and respond to any grievance that candidates may have with respect to the Common Law Admission Test 2023 (CLAT). Earlier, candidates who have raised objections as per the consortium’s “Notification: Objections to Question Paper and Provisional Answer Key” dated December 18, 2022 will be able to file grievances against CLAT final answer key 2023.  

    Also Read: CLAT 2023 Result Declared for UG, PG, Check Highest Percentile, Score and Other Statistics Details Here 

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification