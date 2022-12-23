CLAT Final Answer Key 2023 Objection Window To Available From December 26, Check Steps Here

CLAT Answer Key 2023: As per the latest update, the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has released a notification stating that candidates can file grievances regarding the CLAT 2023 final answer key from December 26, 2022. The last date to raise objections in CLAT final answer key 2023 is December 29 by 9 PM. They can challenge CLAT final answer key at the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2023.

Along with this, CNLU has also announced CLAT result 2023 in online mode for UG and PG programmes. Candidates can download their CLAT result by using their registration number/mobile number and password. The overall attendance for CLAT 2023 was approximately 94.87%. Of which, 56% are females, 44% are males, and 2 candidates are Transgender.

CLAT Dates 2023

Events Dates CLAT result December 23, 2022 CLAT final answer key objection window December 26, 2022 (9 AM) Last date to raise objections against final CLAT answer key December 29, 2022 (9 AM)

How to Raise Objections Against CLAT Final Answer Key 2023?

Candidates can file their grievances against final answer key of CLAT 2023 only through the official website till the specified dates. Any grievance received over email, support tickets or calls will not be taken into consideration. Check below the steps to know how to file grievances against CLAT final answer key 2023 -

1st Step - Go to the CLAT official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2023/.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on CLAT 2023.

3rd Step - Now, login to the CLAT account and click - Submit Grievance tab.

4th Step - Also, state the nature of grievance, describe in maximum 1000 character and upload supporting documents.

5th Step - Now, submit the declaration and grievances.

A Grievance Redressal Committee has been formed by NLUs to receive and respond to any grievance that candidates may have with respect to the Common Law Admission Test 2023 (CLAT). Earlier, candidates who have raised objections as per the consortium’s “Notification: Objections to Question Paper and Provisional Answer Key” dated December 18, 2022 will be able to file grievances against CLAT final answer key 2023.

Also Read: CLAT 2023 Result Declared for UG, PG, Check Highest Percentile, Score and Other Statistics Details Here