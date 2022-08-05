CMA Foundation 2022 June Results Declared at icmai.in, Check List of Pass Candidates Here

CMA June Result 2022: Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the CMA Foundation result for June 2022 session. The authorities have announced the result in online mode. Candidates can check their ICAI CMA result for foundation on the official website - icmai.in. They can check their results for CMA June by using - the identification number in the login window.

Along with the CMA login Foundation results, ICAI has also released a press release with the list of complete pass candidates. Those who secure an aggregate of 50% in all subjects are considered to pass the exam.

How To Check ICAI CMA Foundation Result 2022?

To check the CMA foundation result for June 2022 session, candidates will have to visit the official website. The result has been announced in online mode. They can go through the steps to know complete details -

Step 1 - Go to the official CMA exam website - icmai.in.

Step 2 - Click on the link stating - Result from the tab.

Step 3 - On the new page click on the link for CMA June 2022 Foundation results.

Step 4 - Click on the - press release option to check the list of complete pass candidates.

Step 5 - Further, login and check the result - Online Result and enter the CMA Foundation identification number.

Step 6 - Click on the link - View Result.

What Details Will Be Mentioned on the ICAI CMA Foundation Result 2022?

After downloading the result of CMA 2022, candidates must go through their scorecard. As per updates, the ICAI CMA Foundation result will include the following details - the name of the candidate, identification number, roll number, CMA foundation syllabus (2016 or 2022), paper -wise, marks for each exam group, qualifying status and overall marks.

