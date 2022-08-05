MHT CET PCM Exam 2022 Begins Today, Check Exam-Day Guidelines and Admit Card Details Here

MHT CET PCM Exam 2022 Begins Today: MHT CET 2022 PCM Exam for Shift 1 will begin from today - 5th August 2022. The State CET Cell, Maharashtra has completed all the necessary preparations for the MHT CET PCM Exam 2022 for the upcoming exam today. The shift 1 of MHT CET PCM Exam will be held from 9 AM to 12 PM today while the Shift 2 exam will be held from 2 PM to 5 PM. With the 3 Hour Exam scheduled to be held today, it is important for candidates to be aware of the exam day guidelines and important documents that are required for candidates for MHT CET 2022 PCM Day 1 Exam.

MHT CET 2022 PCM Exam - Shift-wise Reporting Timings

As reported above, the MHT CET 2022 PCM Exam for Day 1 will be held today in two shifts i.e., the morning shift being held from 9 AM to 12 PM while the afternoon shift being held from 2 PM to 5 PM. Candidates are advised to check the shift allotted to them for MHT CET 2022 exam and reach the exam centre by the reporting time mentioned in the admit card. For the 9 AM shift, the reporting time for MHT CET 2022 candidates is 7:30 AM while for afternoon shift, candidates need to reach exam centre by 12:30 PM. The detailed time structure for MHT CET 2022 Exam is given below:

Exam Event Shift 1 Shift 2 Entry in the Exam Centre Begins 7:30 AM 12:30 PM Entry in the Exam Centre Ends for Candidates 8:45 AM 1:45 PM Login to Read Exam Instructions 8:50 AM 1:50 PM MHT CET 2022 Exam Begins 9 AM 2 PM MHT CET 2022 Exam Ends 12 AM 5 PM

MHT CET 2022 Documents Required at the Exam Centre

Candidates who are going to be appearing for MHT CET 2022 Exam will be required to carry a few documents to the exam centre. Candidates need to carry MHT CET 2022 Admit Card, which is a mandatory document without which entry to the exam centre will not be allowed. In addition to the hall ticket, candidates also need to carry a Photo ID Proof issued by the Government, against which the personal details of the candidate mentioned in the hall ticket can be verified. Candidates also need to carry a recent passport size photograph of theirs along with a ball-point pen.

MHT CET 2022 Admit Card

MHT CET 2022 Admit Card Govt Issued Photo ID Proof

Govt Issued Photo ID Proof Recent Passport size Photograph

Exam-day Guidelines to be Followed

To ensure smooth conduct of the MHT CET 2022 Exam without any problems or glitches for the candidates, exam authority has issued a set of guidelines that are to be followed by the candidates. The same are listed below:

Reporting Time : Candidates are advised to report to the allotted exam centre at least 90 minutes before the exam time mentioned on the admit cards

: Candidates are advised to report to the allotted exam centre at least 90 minutes before the exam time mentioned on the admit cards Log Tables Not Allowed : Candidates should note that no kind of supporting materials including hardcopy of log books are allowed to be carried inside the exam hall. Candidates will be provided with softcopy of log books for solving the problem on their respective systems.

: Candidates should note that no kind of supporting materials including hardcopy of log books are allowed to be carried inside the exam hall. Candidates will be provided with softcopy of log books for solving the problem on their respective systems. Things not Allowed : Apart from the list of documents mentioned above, candidates are not allowed to carry any other additional items or things in the exam centre. Books, Notebooks, Calculators, Watch Calculators, Pagers, Mobile Phone etc are not allowed inside the exam centre.

: Apart from the list of documents mentioned above, candidates are not allowed to carry any other additional items or things in the exam centre. Books, Notebooks, Calculators, Watch Calculators, Pagers, Mobile Phone etc are not allowed inside the exam centre. PwD Certificate: Candidates who have applied to appear for the exam under PwD category, will be required to carry their disability certificate to the exam centre.

Any other special exam-day guidelines mentioned on the admit card should also be followed by candidates while appearing for the MHT CET 2022 Examination.

Also Read: MHT CET 2022 Exam Begins Tomorrow: Know Exam-day Guidelines, Check List, How to Download Admit Card Here