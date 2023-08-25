CMA June 2024 Session Registrations Commence, Check Eligibility Criteria, Application Fee Details Here

ICMAI CMA Application 2024: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has begun the admission process for the CMA June 2024 session. Candidates interested in appearing for the CMA foundation, intermediate, and final exams can visit the official website and submit their applications.

The applications are to be submitted in the online mode. Candidates applying are first required to visit the website and complete the registration process following which they can fill out the online application form and submit the application fees.

ICMAI CMA foundation, intermediate, and final exam application is available on the official website - icmai.in. Candidates eligible can also submit their applications through the direct link provided below.

ICMAI CMA Application Direct Link - Click Here

ICMAI CMA Eligibility Criteria

Given below are the eligibility criteria for the CMA foundation, intermediate and final exams

ICMAI CMA Foundation Exam

Passed class 10 or equivalent

Appeared in class 12 or equivalent

Passed class 12 or equivalent

ICMAI CMA Intermediate Exam

Passed 4 th semester / 2 nd year Graduation

Passed Graduation

Passed 4 th Semester / 2 Year Eng. Graduation or equivalent

Passed Engineering Graduation or equivalent

Passed CMA Foundation

Passed CAT Level - 1

Passed CA IPCC Inter

Passed CS Foundation - (CSEET is not eligible)

Passed Post Graduation

Passed Doctoral

Passed ICSI

Passed CIMA

Passed CA

Passed ACCA

ICMAI CMA Final Exam

Passed CMA Intermediate

ICMAI CMA June 2024 Session Registration

The online registration process for the CMA June 2024 foundation intermediate and final examination is available on the official website. Candidates registering are advised to enter valid credentials for further communications regarding the exam. Follow the steps given here to complete the CMA registration.

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICMAI

Step 2: Click on the online admission link

Step 3: Click on the course link given

Step 4: Enter the required credentials

Step 5: Fill out the application form and submit the application fee

Step 6: Save the application and click on submit

CMA Application Fee

Subject Fee ICMAI CMA Foundation Rs. 6000/- ICMAI CMA Intermediate Rs. 23100/- ICMAI CMA Rs. 25000/

Also Read: NVS Class 6 Admission 2024 Registration Window Ends Tomorrow; Apply at navodaya.gov.in