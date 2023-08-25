CMA June 2024 Session Registrations Commence, Check Eligibility Criteria, Application Fee Details Here

  1. Home
The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has begun the registration and application process for the June 2024 session exams. Candidates appearing for the foundation, intermediate and final exams can check the eligibility criteria and application fee details through the link given here. 

Updated: Aug 25, 2023 08:18 IST
ICMAI CMA Application 2024: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has begun the admission process for the CMA June 2024 session. Candidates interested in appearing for the CMA foundation, intermediate, and final exams can visit the official website and submit their applications. 

The applications are to be submitted in the online mode. Candidates applying are first required to visit the website and complete the registration process following which they can fill out the online application form and submit the application fees. 

ICMAI CMA foundation, intermediate, and final exam application is available on the official website - icmai.in. Candidates eligible can also submit their applications through the direct link provided below. 

ICMAI CMA Application Direct Link - Click Here

ICMAI CMA Eligibility Criteria

Given below are the eligibility criteria for the CMA foundation, intermediate and final exams

ICMAI CMA Foundation Exam

  • Passed class 10 or equivalent 
  • Appeared in class 12 or equivalent 
  • Passed class 12 or equivalent

ICMAI CMA Intermediate Exam

  • Passed 4th semester / 2nd year Graduation 
  • Passed Graduation
  • Passed 4th Semester / 2 Year Eng. Graduation or equivalent
  • Passed Engineering Graduation or equivalent
  • Passed CMA Foundation
  • Passed CAT Level - 1
  • Passed CA IPCC Inter
  • Passed CS Foundation - (CSEET is not eligible)
  • Passed Post Graduation
  • Passed Doctoral
  • Passed ICSI
  • Passed CIMA
  • Passed CA
  • Passed ACCA

ICMAI CMA Final Exam

  • Passed CMA Intermediate

ICMAI CMA June 2024 Session Registration

The online registration process for the CMA June 2024 foundation intermediate and final examination is available on the official website. Candidates registering are advised to enter valid credentials for further communications regarding the exam. Follow the steps given here to complete the CMA registration. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICMAI

Step 2: Click on the online admission link

Step 3: Click on the course link given

Step 4: Enter the required credentials

Step 5: Fill out the application form and submit the application fee

Step 6: Save the application and click on submit

CMA Application Fee

Subject

Fee

ICMAI CMA Foundation

Rs. 6000/-

ICMAI CMA Intermediate

Rs. 23100/-

ICMAI CMA 

Rs. 25000/

