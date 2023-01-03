Cold Wave: Schools in Lucknow Closed until January 7, Check Details Here

Lucknow Schools Closed: With the ongoing cold wave, Schools in Lucknow will remain closed from January 4 to 7, 2023. Officials from the concerned department have stated that considering the MeT Department Cold Wave Alert issued, a holiday has been declared in all Government and Private Schools from Urban and Rural Areas. The holiday is applicable for students until class 12.

The order for the holiday was issued by Lucknow District Magistrate Suryapal Gangwar. As per reports, the order issued will be applicable to Kasturba Gandhi Residential Girls Schools and to the students, teachers, and non-teaching staff members except emergency services.

Schools Closed Across several states in India

In the past few days, many of the northern states have announced holidays for the schools considering the extreme cold weather being reported. Apart from Lucknow, schools in various parts of UP including Gorakhpur, Sitapur, Varanasi, and others have announced a holiday for its students considering the warning issued by the IMD. schools in Lucknow have also changed their timings for the higher secondary students.

IMD has reported that Dense fog and Severe Cold will be experienced in the next 5 days in UP. states like Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Bihar have also been issued warnings of Dense fog and severe cold over the coming few days. Taking the warning into consideration, schools in Punjab will remain closed until January 8, 2023.

