COMEDK Application Form 2024 Expected Soon, Check Documents Required for UGET Registration

COMEDK 2024: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMDEK) is expected to soon release the application form in online mode. As of now, no dates have been announced, however, it is expected to be released by December. The official website states, “A detailed calendar of events and the information Brochure along with eligibility criteria in this behalf would be hosted on the website comedk.org in due Course.”

As per the dates announced, the COMEDK UGET 2024 will be conducted on May 12, 2024. The entrance exam will be held in an online computer-based format. As of now, only the exam date has been announced for the engineering stream. COMEDK UGET exam is a common entrance test held at the national level for admission to around 190 unaided private engineering colleges in Karnataka.

COMEDK 2024 Highlights

Those appearing for the entrance exam can check below the important highlights of COMEDK:

Overview Highlights Full Form COMEDK UGET Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka Undergraduate Entrance Test Conducting Body COMEDK Frequency of Conduct Once a year Exam Level State Level Languages English Mode of Application Online COMEDK UGET Registration Fee Rs. 1800 Mode of COMEDK UGET Online Mode of Counselling Offline

How to fill application form for COMEDK UGET 2024?

Candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria before filling out the application form for COMEDK 2024. The application process comprises registration, filling out forms, uploading documents and payment of fees. They can go through the steps to know how to fill COMEDK form:

Step 1: Go to the official website: comedk.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the COMEDK UGET 2024 registration link

Step 3: Register by entering all the asked details

Step 4: Login and fill up the COMEDK UGET form

Sep 5: Upload the specified documents and pay the application fee

Step 6: Submit the COMEDK UGET application form and save it for future reference

Documents Required while filling COMEDK UGET Application Form 2024

To complete the COMEDK UGET application process, candidates need to be ready with a few documents that need to be uploaded at the time of filling out the form:

SSLC Marks Card

Name and Date of Birth to be entered only as per SSLC marks card

Scanned Identity proof

Scanned photograph and signature

Scanned father's/guardian's signature

Scanned caste/category certificate (if any)

Debit / Credit card or net banking credentials

