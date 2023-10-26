COMEDK Application Form 2024 Expected Soon, Check Documents Required for UGET Registration

COMEDK 2024: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMDEK) is expected to soon release the application form in online mode. As of now, no dates have been announced, however, it is expected to be released by December. The official website states, “A detailed calendar of events and the information Brochure along with eligibility criteria in this behalf would be hosted on the website comedk.org in due Course.”
As per the dates announced, the COMEDK UGET 2024 will be conducted on May 12, 2024. The entrance exam will be held in an online computer-based format. As of now, only the exam date has been announced for the engineering stream. COMEDK UGET exam is a common entrance test held at the national level for admission to around 190 unaided private engineering colleges in Karnataka.
COMEDK 2024 Highlights
Those appearing for the entrance exam can check below the important highlights of COMEDK:
|
Overview
|
Highlights
|
Full Form COMEDK UGET
|
Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka Undergraduate Entrance Test
|
Conducting Body
|
COMEDK
|
Frequency of Conduct
|
Once a year
|
Exam Level
|
State Level
|
Languages
|
English
|
Mode of Application
|
Online
|
COMEDK UGET Registration Fee
|
Rs. 1800
|
Mode of COMEDK UGET
|
Online
|
Mode of Counselling
|
Offline
How to fill application form for COMEDK UGET 2024?
Candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria before filling out the application form for COMEDK 2024. The application process comprises registration, filling out forms, uploading documents and payment of fees. They can go through the steps to know how to fill COMEDK form:
Step 1: Go to the official website: comedk.org
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the COMEDK UGET 2024 registration link
Step 3: Register by entering all the asked details
Step 4: Login and fill up the COMEDK UGET form
Sep 5: Upload the specified documents and pay the application fee
Step 6: Submit the COMEDK UGET application form and save it for future reference
Documents Required while filling COMEDK UGET Application Form 2024
To complete the COMEDK UGET application process, candidates need to be ready with a few documents that need to be uploaded at the time of filling out the form:
- SSLC Marks Card
- Name and Date of Birth to be entered only as per SSLC marks card
- Scanned Identity proof
- Scanned photograph and signature
- Scanned father's/guardian's signature
- Scanned caste/category certificate (if any)
- Debit / Credit card or net banking credentials
