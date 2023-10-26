  1. Home
COMEDK Application Form 2024 Expected Soon, Check Documents Required for UGET Registration

COMEDK 2024: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka will conduct the engineering entrance exam on May 12, 2024. It is expected that the application form of COMEDK will be released soon at comedk.org. Get updates here

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 26, 2023 13:27 IST
COMEDK 2024: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMDEK) is expected to soon release the application form in online mode. As of now, no dates have been announced, however, it is expected to be released by December. The official website states, “A detailed calendar of events and the information Brochure along with eligibility criteria in this behalf would be hosted on the website comedk.org in due Course.”

As per the dates announced, the COMEDK UGET 2024 will be conducted on May 12, 2024. The entrance exam will be held in an online computer-based format. As of now, only the exam date has been announced for the engineering stream. COMEDK UGET exam is a common entrance test held at the national level for admission to around 190 unaided private engineering colleges in Karnataka. 

COMEDK 2024 Highlights 

Those appearing for the entrance exam can check below the important highlights of COMEDK: 

Overview 

Highlights 

Full Form COMEDK UGET 

Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka Undergraduate Entrance Test

Conducting Body

COMEDK

Frequency of Conduct

Once a year

Exam Level 

State Level

Languages 

English

Mode of Application 

Online

COMEDK UGET Registration Fee

Rs. 1800

Mode of COMEDK UGET 

Online 

Mode of Counselling

Offline

How to fill application form for COMEDK UGET 2024? 

Candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria before filling out the application form for COMEDK 2024. The application process comprises registration, filling out forms, uploading documents and payment of fees. They can go through the steps to know how to fill COMEDK form: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: comedk.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the COMEDK UGET 2024 registration link

Step 3: Register by entering all the asked details 

Step 4: Login and fill up the COMEDK UGET form

Sep 5: Upload the specified documents and pay the application fee

Step 6: Submit the COMEDK UGET application form and save it for future reference

Documents Required while filling COMEDK UGET Application Form 2024

To complete the COMEDK UGET application process, candidates need to be ready with a few documents that need to be uploaded at the time of filling out the form: 

  • SSLC Marks Card
  • Name and Date of Birth to be entered only as per SSLC marks card  
  • Scanned Identity proof  
  • Scanned photograph and signature  
  • Scanned father's/guardian's signature  
  • Scanned caste/category certificate (if any)  
  • Debit / Credit card or net banking credentials

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
