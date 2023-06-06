COMEDK UGET 2023 Final Answer Key Released, Download PDF File Here

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

COMEDK UGET 2023 Final Answer Key: The consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the UGET final answer keys today i.e. June 6, 2023, at 12.00 PM. The revised answer keys have been released for engineering. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download the COMEDK UGET revised key on the official website: comedk.org. They will have to enter the login details to access the key.

The authorities upload the provisional answers key on May 30 and invited objections from the candidates. After assessing the objections raised, a few changes were made. Afterward, COMEDK UGET 2023 final answer key has been published on the official website of COMEDK.

COMEDK 2023 Answer Key PDF- Direct Link (Available Now)

COMEDK UGET 2023 Schedule

Candidates who took the exam can check out the important dates alongside the dates in the table below.

Particulars Dates Provisional answer key release May 30, 2023 Last date to raise objections June 1, 2023 COMEDK UGET 2023 Final answer key June 6, 2023 COMEDK UGET Result 2023 June 10, 2023

How to Download COMEDK UGET 2023 Final Answer Key PDF?

Candidates can access the revised key for engineering on the official website. They can follow the below steps to download the PDF file-

Step 1: Go to the official website: comedk.org

Step 2: Now, click on the login window

Step 3: Enter the application number/User ID and password

Step 4: The COMEDK 2023 answer key PDF will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the same

Step 6: Keep at least 2 hard copies for future reference

