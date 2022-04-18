COVID-19 Cases Surge in Delhi-NCR, Govt issues Strict Guidelines, Protocols to Keep Students Safe

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    COVID-19 Cases in Delhi-NCR Schools: Amid the scare of 4th wave of the Coronavirus pandemic and the detection of multiple positive cases among school students in the last week, govt has issued strict guidelines and protocols to ensure the safety of students on campus. Check COVID-19 Guidelines and SOPs to be followed at schools.

    Published On: Apr 18, 2022 10:23 IST

    COVID-19 Cases in Delhi Schools: Amid the scare of the 4th Wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, schools and educational institutions have been instructed to intensify their efforts to keep Coronavirus infection away from campuses. With several COVID-19 positive cases being found among students and teachers at different schools across Delhi and NCR, the Delhi Government and Noida and Gurugram Administration have issued strict Guidelines and Protocols for educational institutions. Furthermore, schools, colleges and other educational institutions have also been asked to strictly enforce all COVID-19 Guidelines and SOPs to ensure the safety of students on campus.

    COVID-19 jump 500% in a Week

    With doctors and health experts warning against an imminent 4th wave of the pandemic, COVID-19 cases jumped by nearly 500% in a week’s time in Delhi. The national capital witnessed 517 Covid cases on Sunday – 17th April, which is the rise of 12% above the previous day. This has taken the total COVID-19 active case count to 1518 cases, which is the highest since 3rd March 2022. While the total number of cases has gone up in the National Capital, the positive rate has come down from 5.33 per cent to 4.21 per cent.

    Schools emerge as COVID-19 Hotspots?

    Amid concerns around COVID-19 spread intensifying in the National Capital, another worrying trend has been increasing in COVD-19 cases in Schools in Delhi and NCR. Several schools in Delhi and adjoining satellite towns of Noida and Gurugram have reported COVID positive cases among school students and teachers. In the light of this, Delhi Government has issued revised COVID-19 guidelines for schools and educational institutions and Noida and Gurugram district administrations have also briefed schools to intensify their efforts to keep the contagion out of campuses.

    Schools to be Closed Even if 1 Case in Found

    As part of the revised guidelines and COVID-19 preventive measures, the Delhi Government has directed all school administrators to increase campus sanitization efforts and ensure strict adherence of Mask Mandates and Social Distancing Guidelines. Schools have also been asked to create awareness about the prevention of COVID-19 infection among students, teachers, supporting staff and parents visiting the school.

    Furthermore, the Directorate of Education, Delhi Government has also directed schools to close down the wing or the school completely even if a single case of COVID is reported among students. The circular reads “If any COVID case is noticed or reported to the school authority, the same must be intimated to the Directorate of Education immediately and the concerned wing of the school or the school as a whole as the case may, be must be closed down for time being.”

