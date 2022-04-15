COVID Scare in Delhi Schools: 5 Students, Staff Test Positive, Will Schools move to Online Classes Again?

COVID Scare in Delhi Schools: Amid concerns around the 4th wave of COVID-19, 5 students and 1 staff member at a school in Vasant Kunj area of Delhi have tested positive. This comes merely a day after another school in South Delhi reported 2 cases of COVID-19 on campus. Earlier in the week, schools in Noida and Ghaziabad had also reported around 20+ COVID Positive cases within two days, raising concerns around students’ safety on campus as offline classes begin for the new academic session.

Parents Alarmed, Raise Safety Concerns

With COVID-19 positive cases being found in school campuses across NCR, parents have been left alarmed and have questioned the preparedness of schools to hold offline classes. Citing safety and health concerns for their children and wards, many parents have questioned the continuance of offline classes by schools.

Amid safety concerns, allegations have also been levelled by some parents that the school tried to hide the fact that COVID-19 positive cases were found on the campus. On the other hand, the institutions have defied this charge saying that they had informed parents as soon as they were made aware of the situation.

Will Schools Move to Online Classes again?

With COVID-19 cases being identified in multiple schools in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad, many parents have raised concerns about continuing offline or physical classes for the students. Schools in Delhi-NCR had fully opened for offline classes only a few weeks back following the COVID-19 case numbers falling drastically. However, the recent sudden spurt in the number of Coronavirus infections on school campuses has again raised concerns around students’ safety.

Addressing concerns of parents, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister on Thursday said that the Delhi Government will be issuing revised COVID-19 guidelines for schools on 15th April. Mr Sisodia assured parents about the safety of their children/wards and requested them not to spread panic. He also assured us that while COVID-19 cases have increased in the last week but there has been no increase in hospitalizations so far.

