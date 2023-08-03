CSAB 2023 Special Round Registrations Begin Today, Get Direct Link Here

CSAB Special Round Registrations: The Central Seat Allocation Board will begin the CSAB 2023 special round counselling registrations today, August 3, 2023. As per the schedule, the registration link will be made live at 10 am on the official website. Students eligible to apply for the CSAC special round counselling can visit the official website and submit the registrations through the link provided here.

The last date for students to complete the registration and special round enrollment fee payment is August 7, 2023. The window for choice filling will however close on August 8, 2023.

The CSAC special round counselling registration link will be available on the official website - csab.nic.in. Candidates can also submit the CSAB special round registrations through the direct link given here. The link will be live once the registrations commence online.

CSAB 2023 Registration - Steps to Follow

The link for candidates to register for the CSAB special round counselling will be live at 10 am on the official website. Eligible candidates can follow the steps provided below to complete their CSAB special round registrations.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CSAB

Step 2: Click on the registration link in the candidate activity section

Step 3: Click on new registration and enter the required details

Step 4: Fill out the choices in the choice filling link

Step 5: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

CSAB Special Round Schedule

Particulars Date Registration, payment of special round enrolment fee and choice filling start August 3, 2023 Registration and payment of special round enrolment fee August 7, 2023 Choice filling ends August 8, 2023 Display of CSAB special round-i seat allotment result August 8, 2023

A total of two rounds will be conducted for the CSAB special round counselling. Candidates who are allotted seats as per the choices entered in their counselling round choice-filling applications can report to the allotted institutes with all required documents for final admissions.

