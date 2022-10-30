    CSAB Counselling 2022: Special Round 1 Seat Allotment Result OUT, Get Direct Link Here

    The Central Seat Allocation Board has announced the CSAB Special Round 1 allotment result on the official website. The list was released on the website at 5 PM. Candidates who have applied can check the allotment list through the link available here. 

    Updated: Oct 30, 2022 17:07 IST
    CSAB Special Round 1 Allotment
    CSAB Special Round 1 Allotment

    CSAB Special Round 1 Allotment: The Central Seat Allocation Board has released the CSAB Special Round 1 Seat Allocation Result 2022 on the official website. Candidates who have applied for the Special round allocation process can visit the official website to check the allocation list. To check the CSAB 2022 Special round 1 seat allocation list candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the CSAB 2022 Login credentials in the link provided. 

    Candidates allotted seats in the first Special round allotment can Freeze, Slide, Float, Surrender, Withdraw or Exit the seat allotted. Those who surrender the seats in the Special Round 1 will be eligible to participate in CSAB Special Round 2 allotment. Those choosing to withdraw or exit will however not be eligible to participate in CSAB Special Round 2 Allotment.

    CSAB Special Round 1 Allotment List will be available on the official website - csab.nic.in. Candidates can also check the CSAB Special Round 1 Allotment List through the link available here. 

    CSAB Special round 1 Allotment Result - Click Here

    How to check CSAB Special Round Seat Allotment Result

    The CSAB 2022 Special Round 1 Allotment Result will be available in online mode. In order to check the allotment result candidates are required to visit the official website and enter their login credentials in the link provided. Candidates can also follow the steps given here to check the CSAB Special Round 1 Allotment Result 2022. 

    Step 1: Visit the CSAB official website

    Step 2: Click on the CSAB Special Round 1 Allotment Result

    Step 3: Enter the CSAB 2022 Login Credentials in the result link given

    Step 4: The CSAB Special Round 1 Allotment Result will be displayed

    Step 5: Download the CSAB special round 1 allotment result for further reference

    Candidates who are satisfied with the allotment can complete the admission process in the allotted colleges by submitting the admission fee and the required documents for the verification process. Details regarding the CSAB Admission process will be provided to the candidates along with the allotment result.

    Also Read: Kerala NEET PG 2022: Phase 2 Provisional Allotment List Released, Get Direct Link Here

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories