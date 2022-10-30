CSAB Counselling 2022: Special Round 1 Seat Allotment Result OUT, Get Direct Link Here

CSAB Special Round 1 Allotment: The Central Seat Allocation Board has released the CSAB Special Round 1 Seat Allocation Result 2022 on the official website. Candidates who have applied for the Special round allocation process can visit the official website to check the allocation list. To check the CSAB 2022 Special round 1 seat allocation list candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the CSAB 2022 Login credentials in the link provided.

Candidates allotted seats in the first Special round allotment can Freeze, Slide, Float, Surrender, Withdraw or Exit the seat allotted. Those who surrender the seats in the Special Round 1 will be eligible to participate in CSAB Special Round 2 allotment. Those choosing to withdraw or exit will however not be eligible to participate in CSAB Special Round 2 Allotment.

CSAB Special Round 1 Allotment List will be available on the official website - csab.nic.in. Candidates can also check the CSAB Special Round 1 Allotment List through the link available here.

How to check CSAB Special Round Seat Allotment Result

The CSAB 2022 Special Round 1 Allotment Result will be available in online mode. In order to check the allotment result candidates are required to visit the official website and enter their login credentials in the link provided. Candidates can also follow the steps given here to check the CSAB Special Round 1 Allotment Result 2022.

Step 1: Visit the CSAB official website

Step 2: Click on the CSAB Special Round 1 Allotment Result

Step 3: Enter the CSAB 2022 Login Credentials in the result link given

Step 4: The CSAB Special Round 1 Allotment Result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the CSAB special round 1 allotment result for further reference

Candidates who are satisfied with the allotment can complete the admission process in the allotted colleges by submitting the admission fee and the required documents for the verification process. Details regarding the CSAB Admission process will be provided to the candidates along with the allotment result.

