CSEET Registration 2024 for January Session Starts; Exam Likely in 2nd or 3rd Week of Jan

CSEET Registration 2024: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has activated the registration window of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) for the January session. As per the available dates, candidates can complete their CSEET registration 2024 till December 15 in online mode. They can fill up the application form at the official website: icsi.edu.

Any changes in the registration dates will be notified by ICSI. The January session exam is expected to be held in 2nd or 3rd week of January 2024. Only those candidates who have passed or are appearing in the class 12th examination/equivalent exam will be considered eligible for the CSEET exam.

CSEET Important Dates 2024 of January Session

Candidates willing to appear for the January session exam can check below the table to know the dates for CSEET here:

Events Dates CSEET Registration for Jan Session October 16, 2023 Last date of to register December 15, 2023 Release of CSEET admit card To be announced CSEET January exam date To be announced

How to Apply for the CSEET 2024 January Session?

Candidates must check the eligibility criteria in order to avoid rejection at any later stage. They are also advised to keep all the documents ready while applying for ICSI CSEET January session. Check below the steps to know how to apply:

Step 1: Go to the official website: icsi.edu.

Step 2: Now, on the homepage, click on the link: CSEET Registration given in the menu bar

Step 3: Read all the instructions and proceed to CSEET registration

Step 4: Fill in all the required details and pay the application fees

Step 5: Submit and save the CSEET application form and receipt for future references

Softcopy of Documents Required to fill ICSI CSEET Registration Form

Before proceeding to the CSEET registration form, candidates must make sure that they have the below-mentioned softcopy of the documents:

Photograph

Signature

DOB Certificate (10th pass certificate)

Admit Card of class 12th exam, if appearing

10+2 Pass Certificate/ Marksheet

Category Certificate (for availing Fee Concession)

Identity proof(Adhar card/passport/voter ID /pan card/driving license/ration card)

Guidelines to be followed while uploading documents during ICSI CSEET Registration

While uploading the documents, candidates must follow the guidelines:

All the files should be present in one of the following formats: jpg, jpeg, png, gif, bmp, pdf

The maximum file size should be 2 MB

File size of the student photo should be between 20 to 50kb

The file size of the student's signature should be between 10 to 20kb

