CUET 2022: 9 Central Universities from North Eastern States, Uttarakhand Exempted from Centralized Test

CUET 2022 - 9 NE States, Uttarakhand Exempted: With CUET 2022 Registration Process coming to an end tomorrow, the Union Education Ministry has made a major announcement with regards to the Common University Entrance Test, CUET 2022. As per the latest announcement, the Central Universities in the Northeastern States and Uttarakhand have been exempted from the norm of the CUET 2022 exam being a mandatory condition for admission to undergraduate courses. As per the official statement issued by the Ministry, eight universities in the Northeastern States and one central university in Uttarakhand have been given relaxation in terms of CUET 2022 being a mandatory exam for the students.

Exemption Granted due to Operational Difficulties

As per the official circular that has been released by the Union Education Ministry, the relaxation from CUET 2022 exam for UG admissions for NE and Uttarakhand Central University has been given following a request from them citing operational difficulties. In total 9 universities have been given exemption from CUET 2022 for undergraduate admissions. According to the letter shared by the UGC, these universities have cited various reasons including limited digital connectivity, poor infrastructure and geographical conditions because of which they should be given relaxation from adopting CUET 2022 as a common centralized test for admission.

CUET 2022: List of Universities Exempted

To confirm the development, UGC has also issued an official circular which mentions all the 9 varsities - 8 from the North Eastern States and 1 from Uttarakhand, as having been given exemption from the CUET 2022 condition. These include:

Sikkim University

Sikkim University Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunachal Pradesh

Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunachal Pradesh Manipur University

Manipur University Assam University

Assam University Nagaland University

Nagaland University Tripura University

Tripura University Mizoram University

Mizoram University North-Eastern Hill University, Meghalaya

North-Eastern Hill University, Meghalaya HNB Garhwal University, Uttarakhand

Students should note that, following the exemption, the admission process to the aforementioned universities will be held as per the internal policies followed by these varsities as was being done before the announcement of CUET 2022. This is still a developing story and further details about the same are expected soon from the relevant stakeholders. Students are therefore advised to stay tuned to jagranjosh.com for the latest news and updates related to CUET 2022.

