CUET 2022 Cancelled in Noida on Day 2 As well, Students Informed After Reaching Centre

CUET UG 2022 Exam Cancelled: As per media reports, on day 2 of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG), technical glitches has been reported at the Noida centre due to which the exam has been cancelled. All these candidates will now have to appear for CUET UG 2022 on 12th August as per the official notice. According to reports, many of the affected candidates in the morning slot found out that the exam had been rescheduled only after reaching their centres.

CUET UG 2022: Second Day Exam Cancelled Due To Technical Glitches

After getting informed about the cancellation on reaching the centre, major chaos was seen outside the CUET 2022 Exam Centre in Noida. Many students were left disappointed as they reached the exam centre from different parts of Delhi-NCR only to find that the test was cancelled. The candidates were informed about the cancellation after they reached the venue. After the cancellation news, several students protested outside the exam centre, seeking more information for the same. Check the Tweet below -

CUET UG 2022 Exam Cancelled: Choas At Noida Centre

#CUETUG2022 nightmare continues, #CUET Exam cancelled in Noida for 2nd Consecutive Day pic.twitter.com/EaHJX7kNKr — Education Reporter (@EducationRepor2) August 5, 2022

CUET UG 2022 Exam Cancelled at KR Mangalam world school, South Delhi

Apart from the Noida centre, the CUET UG Day 2 Slot 1 also got cancelled at the KR Mangalam world school in South Delhi. A notice was pasted near the centre that stated " It is regretted that due to technical error, the CUET (UG) exam scheduled at this centre is postponed to August 12. The postponed exam will be held at the same time and the same admit card shall be valid. In case the above date is not suitable, the candidates can send an email to datechange@nta.ac.in mentioning their desired date and roll number.” Check Notice below -

CUET exam cancelled at KR Mangalam world school, South Delhi. This is the only notice shown to the kids and parents. No mention of even the test centre details. pic.twitter.com/MIlk84XtIu — Bappa Sinha (@BappaSinha) August 5, 2022

CUET 2022 Postponed

Due to technical issues across the country, NTA released a notice and has confirmed that CUET 2022 exam which was scheduled to be held on 4th August 2022 has been postponed and will be held on 12th August 2022. To confirm the development, NTA has issued a fresh notification on its website - nta.ac.in, which says that CUET 2022 exam which was cancelled in 29 cities will be held again between 12th to 14th August 2022.

Also Read: CUET 2022 Postponed: NTA defers CUET Exam to August 12 in 29 Cities due to Technical Reasons, Check Official Notice Here