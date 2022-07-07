CUET 2022 Exam on 15th July: Know Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Mock Tests and Other Important Details Here

CUET 2022 Exams: The National Testing Agency will be conducting the Central Universities Entrance Test for the admissions to undergraduate programmes offered by the universities. The CUET 2022 UG Exams are scheduled to be conducted from July 15 to August 10, 2022 across 554 exam cities in the computer based mode.

This is the first time that the government has introduced a common entrance test for the admissions to the different universities. Although CUET was earlier conducted as CUCET, the exams were conducted only for admissions to Central Universities. However a few of the other universities will now participate in the CUET examinations and consider the scores for the final admissions.

CUET 2022 exams are being conducted in the computer based mode. The exam pattern includes 4 sections.

Exam Pattern

Section 1A includes 13 languages for candidates to choose from while Section 1B has 19 languages. Both of these need to be attempted within 45 minutes.

Section 2 will be Domain Specific based on the choice of course of the candidate. This section again needs to be completed in 45 minutes

Section 3 will be a general test which has to be completed in 60 minutes.

Candidates appearing for the examinations can refer to the NCERT curriculum for class 12 as the questions will be asked based on the class 12 syllabus of the students. Those appearing for the examinations can read through the points provided below to increase their chances at cracking the exams.

Understand the syllabus and exam pattern

CUET is nothing like the class 12 board examination given by students. The examinations are being conducted as multiple choice questions where students need to mark the correct answer from the options provided. Students must make sure that they check through the syllabus and shortlist the most probable questions which could be asked for the exams.

Mock Tests and Evaluation

In order to get themselves prepared for the exams, students are required to appear for as many mock tests as possible. These mock tests and self evaluation techniques will help students understand their range and how prepared they are for the examinations.

Plan your day

When sitting to prepare for the exams, students make a day plan where they can alot time for each subject and work on the ones which require more attention. Students can also include a mock in this time so that they can prepare in a much effective way.

