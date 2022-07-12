CUET 2022 Exam Dates Changed: NTA extends CUET UG Exam till 20th August to avoid clash with NEET

CUET 2022 Exam Dates Changed: In a major relief for aspirants who would be appearing for CUET 2022 and NEET UG 2022 exams, the NTA has decided to cancel the CUET 2022 Test scheduled to be held on 17th July 2022. Along with this, the apex testing agency has also extended the duration of the CUET UG 2022 Exam from 10th August until 20th August 2022. The official notice released by NTA reads that the CUET exam 2022 will be held from 15th July to 20th August 2022. The notification was issued on 11th July as a means to confirm the release of the CUET 2022 Exam City Intimation Slip release for the registered candidates.

CUET 2022 Test for PCM Candidates in 2nd Phase

To confirm the development, NTA has released a detailed notification which has been published on its portal - cuet.samarth.ac.in. The notification reads that “The National Testing Agency will be conducting Common University Entrance Test [CUET (UG)] - 2022 from 15 July 2022 to 20 August 2022 (excluding the days of other undergraduate Examinations) at different Examination Centres located in 500 cities across India and 10 cities outside India.” Furthermore, the notice also makes an important point about the CUET UG 2022 Exam for candidates who have opted for Physics, Chemistry or Biology being shifted to Phase 2 of the exam which will be held in August 2022. This is being done to avoid a direct clash between CUET 2022 and NEET 2022 undergraduate entrance exams, as some aspirants would be appearing for both tests.

#CUETUG2022 Admit Cards Today, Exam City Intimation Slips Out pic.twitter.com/WaWc8USt0L — Education Reporter (@EducationRepor2) July 12, 2022

CUET UG 2022 Admit Card Today Evening

With the change in the CUET UG 2022 Exam Date and relief for the science stream or candidates opting for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics; the agency is all set to release the CUET UG Admit Card 2022. As per the notice, CUET UG 2022 Admit Card for the upcoming university entrance exam will be released today i.e., 12th July 2022 during late evening hours. CUET Admit Card 2022 for the undergraduate test will be released after 6 PM and made available to the candidates online via the official portal - cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates are advised to keep their application number and date of birth ready with them to be able to access and download the CUET UG 2022 Exam.

Also Read: CUET UG 2022 Admit Card Today - Get Live Updates Here