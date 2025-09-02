BSF Head Constable Salary 2025 for RO/RM: Check In Hand Pay Scale, Job Profile, Role and Responsibilities and Career Growth

IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
Sep 2, 2025

BSF Head Constable Salary 2025 for Radio Operator and Radio Mechanic posts is based on the 7th Pay Commission. The in-hand salary reaches around ₹27,000 per month with a pay scale of ₹25,500–₹81,100. Candidates receive allowances like DA, HRA, TA, and other benefits. This article provides detailed information about BSF Head Constable Salary 2025 for RO/RM posts.

BSF Head Constable Salary 2025: The Border Security Force (BSF) has announced the BSF Head Constable (RO/RM) Recruitment 2025 with a total of 1121 vacancies for the posts of Head Constable (Radio Operator) and Head Constable (Radio Mechanic). Candidates planning to apply must carefully BSF Head Constable Salary structure.

The BSF Head Constable RO/RM Salary 2025 depends on the post and the candidate’s work experience. Selected candidates also receive allowances and benefits as per government rules. This article will give a complete overview of the BSF Head Constable Salary 2025, job profile, and additional perks offered to the employees.

BSF Head Constable RO RM Salary 2025 

The salary of a BSF Head Constable (Radio Operator/Radio Mechanic) is decided as per the 7th Pay Commission. BSF offers an attractive pay package along with multiple perks, allowances, and benefits. The current BSF Head Constable RO/RM Salary falls under the pay scale of ₹25,500 to ₹81,100. Candidates are also entitled to additional allowances. This makes the overall package highly rewarding.

BSF Head Constable Salary Structure 2025

The salary of a BSF Head Constable (Radio Operator/Radio Mechanic) is designed as per the 7th Pay Commission Pay Matrix. Candidates appointed to these posts fall under Level-4 of the Pay Matrix, which offers a pay scale ranging from ₹25,500 to ₹81,100. Below is the detailed BSF Head Constable RO/RM Salary Structure 2025:

Salary Component

Amount (Approx)

Basic Pay

₹21,700

Dearness Allowance (DA)

₹434

House Rent Allowance (HRA)

₹2,538

Transport Allowance (TA)

₹1,224

Gross In-Hand Salary

₹27,000

BSF Head Constable RO RM In-Hand Salary 2025

Salaries are structured through the Pay Matrix system under the 7th Pay Commission. The BSF Head Constable (RO/RM) Salary is placed in Level-4 of the Pay Matrix, with a pay scale ranging from ₹25,500 to ₹81,100. The average in-hand salary of a BSF Head Constable (RO/RM) comes to around ₹27,000 per month after deductions and allowances. Check details in the table below:

Post Name

Pay Level

Pay Scale (7th CPC)

Head Constable (Radio Operator)

Level 4

₹25,500 – ₹81,100

Head Constable (Radio Mechanic)

Level 4

₹25,500 – ₹81,100

BSF Head Constable RO RM Allowances

The post of BSF Head Constable (RO/RM) comes with a good salary and a wide range of allowances and benefits. These perks make the job more attractive and ensure long-term financial stability. The BSF is a central government organization. It provides job security and pension benefits, which encourage many aspirants to join the force.

If candidates clear the BSF Head Constable exam, they will be eligible for the following allowances:

  • Dearness Allowance (DA)

  • Ration Money Allowance

  • Dress Allowance

  • Special Compensatory Allowance

  • House Rent Allowance (HRA)

  • Transport Allowance (TA)

  • Free uniform and accommodation

  • Free leave pass

  • Pension benefits under the New Pension Scheme (NPS) as per CCS rules

Also Check:

BSF Head Constable RO RM Syllabus 2025

BSF Head Constable RO RM Job Profile

The role of a BSF Head Constable (RO/RM) is highly technical and demands strong expertise in radio communication and equipment maintenance. Candidates selected for this position are responsible for ensuring smooth and uninterrupted communication within the Border Security Force.

The major duties of the BSF Head Constable RO RM job profile include:

  • Radio Communication: Operating and managing radio equipment, setting up devices, tuning frequencies, and ensuring flawless communication at all times.

  • Maintenance Work: Regularly inspecting, diagnosing issues, and repairing radio communication systems. If required, they replace faulty parts and conduct testing to maintain smooth functioning.

  • Record Management: Keeping detailed logs of radio equipment usage, repairs, and maintenance schedules to ensure accuracy and accountability.

