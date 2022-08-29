CUET 2022: Important Notice Released About Tomorrow’s Exam, Candidates To Appear for Missed Subjects Only

CUET 2022 Important Notice Released: With the Final Day of CUET Phase 6 Exam Scheduled for Tomorrow, NTA has released an important notice for all the candidates who would be attempting the test. NTA is currently holding the Common University Entrance Test, CUET 2022 to facilitate shortlisting of candidates for admission to UG courses offered by universities across the country. The exam is being held in 6 Phases the tomorrow is the final day of the final phase for which NTA has notified important instructions. The instructions have been released by the exam authority in the form of an official notice which is available on the official portal -cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates can check the notice by clicking on the link provided below as well:

CUET 2022 Important Notice for 30th August Exam - Click Here to Read

Candidates Appearing Again to Attempted Missed Subjects Only

The notice released by NTA with regards to the CUET UG 2022 Exam notes that some of the candidates appearing for the undergraduate university admission test will be re-appearing for the test after missing it earlier due to technical reasons or difficulties. In line with this, the notice says that such candidates will be required to attempt the test only for the subjects which they were unable to appear of earlier on.

The official notice in this regard reads “There are some candidates who will also be appearing for CUET (UG) – 2022 on 30 August 2022 again as they could not attempt some subjects because of some technical issues on the earlier day of Examination." The notice further adds that such candidates are required to only “attempt only those Question paper(s) tomorrow for which they faced technical issues.”

Earlier, the apex testing agency had also released the CUET UG Admit Card 2022 for the university entrance exam for Phase 6. Candidates who are to attempt the examination are advised to access and download the hall tickets for the 30th August Examination in advance to avoid any problems or complications at the last minute. The CUET UG 2022 admit card can be downloaded by the candidates from official portal - cuet.samarth.ac.in.

