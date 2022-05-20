CUET 2022: JNU Adopts CUET PG For Postgraduate Admissions From This Year

JNU Admission 2022: As per the recent updates, the Jawaharlal Nehru University announced that admission to postgraduate and advanced diplomas of proficiency programmes will be held through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 from this year. This decision comes after the University Grants Commission (UGC) decided to introduce the CUET for postgraduate courses from this year.

Notice Released by Jawaharlal Nehru University Regarding PG Admissions

As per the notification released, it has been stated, "Entrance Test (CUET) PG-2022 to be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA). The eligibility criteria and other details related to PG & ADOP programmes (Academic Session 2022-23) are mentioned in the JNU E-Prospectus. The E-Prospectus is available on www.jnu.ac.in. Candidates should satisfy themselves about the eligibility and other details before applying online."

University Grants Commission (UGC) To Introduce CUET for Postgraduate Courses

UGC chairman Jagadesh Kumar had said on Thursday that the CUET for PG admissions will also be introduced from the 2022 academic session. "The exam will be conducted in the third week of July and the application process will begin today and will conclude on 18th June. "The NTA will conduct the Postgraduate Entrance Test for 42 central and participating universities for the academic session 2022-2023. CUET will provide a single window opportunity to students to seek admission in participating universities across the country," Kumar had said.

Announcement Made By University Grants Commission (UGC)

UGC announcement came weeks after the UGC announced that CUET scores and not class 12 scores, will be mandatory for admission to 45 central universities and that the central universities can fix their minimum eligibility criteria. Over 10.46 lakh candidates have registered for CUET-UG so far. The last date for registration for CUET-UG is 22nd May.

CUET PG 2022 Registration and Application Process

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the application process for the CUET PG 2022 entrance examinations. Candidates interested in applying for the PG programmes can visit the official website to register for CUET PG. The last date for students to submit the CUET PG 2022 applications is 18th June 2022. The entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted in the third week of June 2022.

