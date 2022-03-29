CUET 2022: NTA may conduct CUET Exam Twice a Year from next academic session, hints UGC Chairman

CUET 2022 Update: With the CUET 2022 official notification, it has now been confirmed that the admission process for all central universities across the country will be streamlined through the Common University Entrance Test. However, taking one more step ahead in this direction, UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar has hinted at the possibility that the test might be held twice a year from the coming academic session. For the current session, the exam is scheduled to be held only in a single attempt i.e., in July 2022.

CUET to be held Twice a Year

Taking into account the feedback and suggestions received from the students’ community, the UGC is likely to adopt a two attempt format for CUET 2022. While the final modalities for the proposal are still being worked out, it is expected that the CUET 2022 will be held two times in a session from 2023 onwards. Speaking to PTI, UGC Chairman said that “To begin with CUET will be conducted once this year but NTA will consider conducting the exam at least twice a year from the next session. The entrance exam will not just be limited to Central Universities but also private varsities. Several prominent private universities have indicated that they would like to come on board and admit students through CUET.”

Admissions Based on Best of Two CUET 2022 Scores

While media reports have hinted that the two-session structure of CUET 2022 is likely to be based on JEE Main 2022 engineering entrance exam which is also being held twice a year; so far no confirmation about the same has been shared by the UGC. If the same format as JEE Main is adopted for CUET 2022, students will be able to appear for both the attempts/sessions of the entrance exam in the same year. This will give an opportunity to students to improve their CUET score, in case they perform poorly in the initial attempt and the better score of the two attempts will be considered for the admission process.

