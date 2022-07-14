CUET 2022: UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar shares an Important Update about CUET UG Exam Centres

CUET 2022 Important Update: With CUET UG 2022 Exam scheduled to be held from tomorrow, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar has shared an important update about the exam centres being allotted to the candidates. Some candidates who are registered to appear for the CUET 2022 Undergraduate University Entrance Exam have sought change in the exam centres allotted to them. Some of these candidates also reached out to UGC Chairman to highlight their requests. In response to this, Mr Kumar has issued a statement saying that NTA is looking into the requests raised by the students and will consider the request for the change of examination center. He also advised CUET 2022 aspirants not to be anxious about the upcoming exam and instead appear for the exam with confidence.

Speaking to ANI news agency, UGC Chairman has confirmed that “"Some students who are appearing for CUET-UG have requested for change of examination center. Requests for a change of centers are being considered by NTA and students need not feel anxious about it. M. Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, UGC"

Prior to this, on Tuesday, UGC Chairman had taken to social media to confirm release of CUET 2022 admit cards for all the registered candidates. While interacting with media persons, Mr Kumar had said that over 98% of the candidates have been allotted exam cities as per the preference shared by them during the registration process. At the same time, he had also asked candidates who were not allotted preferred exam centre, to reach out to NTA with a formal request and it would be entertained.

Some students who are appearing for CUET-UG have requested for change of examination center. Requests for a change of centers are being considered by NTA and students need not feel anxious about it. M. Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, UGC



(file pic) pic.twitter.com/rLAs09v4lw — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2022

Download CUET 2022 Admit Cards @ cuet.samarth.ac.in

The Common University Entrance Test CUET 2022 exam for undergraduate courses will be held from 15th July 2022. NTA has made special and elaborate arrangements to ensure that CUET 2022 exam is held seamlessly. As per the exam authority, a total of 14.8 lakh candidates are registered to appear for CUET UG 2022 Exam. Of this 8.1 will be attempting the exam in Phase 1 which will be held in July 2022. Earlier, NTA - National Testing Agency had issued CUET Admit Card 2022 for the entrance test, which can be downloaded from exam portal - cuet.samarth.ac.in. Along with the CUET 2022 admit card, candidates will also be required to carry and ID Card against which the details of the hall ticket will be verified.

Also Read: CUET UG 2022 Exam Tomorrow: Check Exam Day Guidelines and Other Instructions Here