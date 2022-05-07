CUET - DU Admission 2022: PwBD Candidates to be Get 15 Minutes of Extra Time for CUET UG Exam

DU Admissions via CUET 2022: As the application date for CUET 2022 Exam has been extended by the NTA, Delhi University has also issued an important update for students applying for UG admissions through the exams. Notifying the CUET 2022 exam rules as different for candidates applying under various categories. The key announcement was with regards to candidates who would be applying for Delhi University Admissions 2022 via CUET Exam under the PwBD - Persons with Benchmark Disabilities, category. The official update from varsity has confirmed hat PwBD students will be allowed 15 minutes of extra time for CUET 2022 entrance exam.

15 Minutes of Extra Time for PwBD Candidates in Each Section

According to the details shared by the University of Delhi, PwBD candidates have been given a special relaxation in the form of additional time being accorded to them to attempt CUET 2022. Media reports have confirmed that the varsity will allow 15 minutes of additional time to candidates applying under PwBD category in each section.

Another important rule or guideline shared with regards to PwBD candidates appearing for CUET 2022 exam for DU Admissions is that such candidates with physical limitations to write will only be allowed a scribe. In this regards, Haneet Gandhi, Dean (admissions) Delhi University said that “PwBD (i.e. person who has benchmark disability of 40 per cent or more) candidates who have physical limitations to write including that of speed will only be allowed the facility to use the services of a scribe."

Section-wise Break-up of Additional Time

DU Admission 2022 will be the first academic session in which students will be admitted by the varsity on the basis of CUET 2022 exam. As per the exam CUET Exam Structure, the test will comprise of three key sections i.e., Section 1A and 1B, which will be Languages along with Section 2 which will be domain specific test and a Section 3, which will be a general test. Under this test structure, PwBD candidates will be accorded additional time to complete the exam and the same has been explained in the table below:

Section Type Time Additional Time for PwBD candidates Section 1A Languages 45 Minutes 15 Minutes Section 1B Languages 45 Minutes 15 Minutes Section 2 Domain-specific test 60 Minutes 20 Minutes Section 3 General Test NA NA

These clarifications and announcement by Delhi University were made during a virtual webinar held by the varsity officials on CUET 2022 admission process.

