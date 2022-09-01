CUET PG 2022 Phase 1 Exam Begins Today: Know Exam-day Guidelines and Last-Minute Check List Here

CUET PG 2022 Phase 1 Exam Begins: Finally, the D-day is here for candidates registered for CUET PG 2022 Exam. As per the official schedule, the Phase 1 of the Common University Entrance Test for postgraduate admissions will begin from today - 1st Sept 2022. National Testing Agency - NTA has made elaborate arrangements to ensure that the CUET PG 2022 Exam is held smoothly without any technical glitches or problems. CUET PG 2022 Exam is scheduled to be held from 1st to 11th Sept 2022; while the Phase 1 Exam will be held on 1st, 2nd and 3rd Sept 2022.

Download CUET PG Admit Card 2022 @ cuet.nta.nic.in

Earlier, the apex testing authority, which has been entrusted the task of holding the examination, released the CUET PG 2022 Admit Cards for Phase 1 Examination. Candidates who are registered for the same are advised to access and download the same from the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in. For now, CUET PG Hall Tickets have been issued only for the first three days of the examination and candidates who are to appear for the test thereafter will be provided admit cards at a later date.

CUET PG 2022 Exam-Day Guidelines

With CUET PG 2022 Exam getting underway from today, it is important for candidates to know and be aware of the exam-day guidelines and last-minute check list for the test. To help them do so, some of the key points for the same are listed below:

Admit Card: CUET PG 2022 admit card is a mandatory document without which no candidate will be allowed enter the exam hall and appear for the postgraduate university entrance examination. Therefore, all candidates are advised to download the hall tickets and verify the details mentioned therein to avoid any last-minute problems.

Reporting Time: Time of Reporting to the exam centre will be mentioned on the hall ticket issued to the candidates. Candidates must ensure that they reach the exam centre at least 30 minutes prior to the start of the exam; in line with the reporting time.

Things Allowed Inside Exam Hall: Candidates attempting the exam will be allowed to carry only a transparent water bottle and a bottle of hand sanitiser with them to the exam centre along with basic stationery items.

Things Not Allowed Inside Exam Hall: Candidates will not be allowed to carry any kind of electronic device; including smartphone, feature phone, smart watches or fitness bands, Bluetooth devices or any books and study material inside the exam hall.

As per the tentative estimates shared by NTA, around 3.57 Lakh candidates have registered to appear for the CUET PG 2022 Exam. NTA has made elaborate arrangements to hold the PG Entrance Test across 500 cities in the country and 13 cities outside India.