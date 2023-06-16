CUET PG 2023: NTA Announces Exam Dates for Unaccommodated Candidates, Check Details Here

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

CUET PG 2023: The National Testing Agency has announced the exam dates for candidates who could not be accommodated in the CUET exams which were conducted from June 5 to 17, 2023. According to the schedule released, the exams for the candidates will be held from June 21 to 23, 2023. The buffer dates for the exams have been set on June 24 and 25, 2023.

NTA conducted exams for approximately 8.33 lakh students from June 5 to 17 and over 44079 could not be accommodated in the said dates for which the exams will be held in the coming week.

CUET PG 2023 Official notification - Click Here

According to the notification released, candidates from the north east states whose exam centres were allotted outside the state and those who could not travel will also be accommodated in the exams scheduled between June 21 to 23, 2023 based on their request received.

The notification further states that the exams will also be rescheduled at the centres where the exams could not be conducted due to the cyclone in Gujarat.

CUET PG 2023 Admit Card Released

NTA has released the admit card for the CUET PG 2023 exams to be conducted on June 17, 2023. The admit card link is available on the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in. To download the CUET PG 2023 admit card candidates are required to visit the website and enter the application number and date of birth in the admit card link given on the website.

