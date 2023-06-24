CUET PG Admit Card 2023 for June 26 releases at cuet.nta.nic.in, know what to do in case of any error here

CUET PG Admit Card 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the admit cards for the entrance exam scheduled for June 26, 2023. Candidates who will appear for the exam can download their CUET PG admit card online at cuet.nta.nic.in. They have to use their application number and date of birth or password to download their individual hall ticket.

A notice has been released, that states, "The Admit Cards is live for 26th June 2023. The candidates are advised to download their Examination Admit Card for CUET (PG) - 2023 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin."

CUET PG 2023 Hall Ticket Date

The CUET PG exam is conducted for the left-out candidates is being conducted from June 22 to 30, 2023. As of now, the admit card for the exam to be held at June 26 has been released. Check below the table for more details:

Events Dates CUET PG Hall Ticket Released for June 26 Exam June 24, 2023 (OUT) CUET PG Exam June 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 30, 2023

How to download CUET PG 2023 Admit Card?

Candidates have to download their examination admit card for CUET PG 2023 by using their application no. and date of birth/password. Go through the steps to know how to download the hall ticket:

Step 1: Go to the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on CUET PG 2023 admit card link

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter application number and date of birth/password

Step 5: The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and a take a printout of it

What to do in case of any error in the CUET PG Hall Ticket 2023?

After downloading the admit card, candidates must go through the details mentioned on it. In case a candidate is unable to download the CUET admit card, they can contact the NTA helpline number for assistance. Candidates can call at 011- 40759000 or 011-69227700 between 10 AM to 5 PM to seek help regarding the issue. Once the rectification has been done, they have to download the CUET admit card again online.

What details will be mentioned on CUET PG Admit Card 2023?

It is expected that the following information will be provided on the hall ticket of Common University Entrance Test PG. Check details below:

Name Gender Roll number Application number Date of birth Photograph Signature Subject Duration of exam Medium of exam Address of exam centre Centre code Reporting time Exam day guidelines

