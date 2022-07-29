CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Exams from August 4, Check Exam Schedule details here

CUET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency will be conducting the CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 examinations from August 4, 2022 onwards. As per the official schedule, the Phase 2 of the CUET UG 2022 exams will be released by July 31, 2022. Approximately 14,90,000 candidates have registered for the CUET UG 2022 exams. As per data provided, approximately 8,10,000 students appeared for the CUET UG phase 1 2022 exams and nearly 6,80,000 students are expected to appear for the second phase of the exams.

Schedule revised due to JEE Main Exams

CUET 2022 Examinations for the UG programmes are being conducted for the admissions to the undergraduate programmes offered in Central Universities and other institutions which accept CUET scores. The second phase of the examinations are being conducted from August 4 to 10, 2022 so that they do not clash with the ongoing JEE Main 2022 examinations.

The National Testing Agency which conducts both CUET and JEE Main 2022 examinations has provided a gap between both the exams in order to give students the time to prepare for the entrance examinations.

CUET 2022 Practice Tests

In order to prepare themselves for the examinations candidates can visit the official website and use the mock test links to practice for the entrance exams. The mock test links available will help students in preparing themselves for the examinations.

Students who qualify the CUET 2022 UG Exams will be eligible for the admissions to the undergraduate programmes in the central universities. Approximately 90 institutions will be accepting the CUET 2022 scores for UG admissions.

Also Read: CUET UG 2022 Result: Check Expected date, Counselling procedure here