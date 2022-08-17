    CUET UG 2022: Phase 5 Admit Card Today at cuet.samarth.ac.in

    CUET UG 2022 Phase 5 Admit Card to be released today. Students appearing for Phase 5 exams can visit the official website today and download the admit card through the direct link provided here. 

    Updated: Aug 17, 2022 12:55 IST
    CUET UG 2022 Phase 5 Admit Card: According to the official notification issued the admit card for the CUET UG 2022 Phase 5 examinations will be issued today - August 17, 2022. The CUET UG 2022 Phase 5 exams will be conducted from August 21 to 23, 2022. Students who will be appearing for the CUET UG 2022 Phase 5 examinations can visit the official website today to download the exam admit card. 

    As per the details mentioned on the official notification, candidates who were originally scheduled to appear for the CUET UG 2022 Phase 3 exams on August 7, 8 and 10, 2022 were informed that they will be appearing in Phase 5 of the exams to be conducted on August 21, 22 and 23, 2022. 

    CUET UG 2022 Phase 5 Exam Admit Card will be available on the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in. A direct link for students to download the CUET UG 2022 admit card will also be available on this page as soon as the admit card is available online. 

    CUET UG 2022 Admit Card Official notification

    Details mentioned on CUET UG 2022 Phase 5 Admit Card

    The CUET UG 2022 Phase 5 Admit Card will contain the details of the students along with exam centre details and other exam day information. The details mentioned on the CUET UG 2022 Admit Card are provided below. 

    • Candidate name and Roll Number
    • Name of Examination
    • Exam Centre Name and Address
    • Reporting time to exam centre
    • Schedule of Exam
    • Instructions for Exam Day

    How to download CUET UG 2022 Phase 5 Admit Card

    The CUET UG 2022 Phase 5 Exam Admit Card link will be made available on the official website shortly. Students can follow the steps provided below to download the hall ticket

    Step 1: Visit the CUET UG 2022 official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in

    Step 2: Click on the Phase 5 Admit Card link

    Step 3: Enter the CUET UG 2022 Login ID and Password

    Step 4: Download the CUET UG Phase 5 Admit Card for further reference

    Candidates appearing for the Phase 5 examinations must know that the hall ticket is a mandatory document which needs to be carried by students to the exam centre. Those without admit cards will not be granted entry to the exam hall.

