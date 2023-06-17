CUET UG 2023 Admit Card for June 19, 20 Exam Released, Get Direct Link Here

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

CUET UG 2023 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency has released the CUET UG 2023 admit card for the exams to be held on June 19 and 20, 2023. Candidates appearing for the exams on the scheduled dates can visit the official website of CUET to download the admit card.

Until now NTA has issued the admit card and city intimation slips for approximately 27 lakh students. Candidates who are scheduled to appear for the CUET UG exams on June 19 and 20, 2023 are required to download their admit card using their application number and date of birth.

The CUET UG 2023 admit card is available on the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in. A direct link for students to download the CUET UG 2023 admit card is also available on this page.

CUET UG 2023 Direct Link - Click Here

CUET UG 2023 Admit Card Steps to Download

CUET UG 2023 admit cards for June 19 and 20th exams are available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided here to download the admit card.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CUET

Step 2: Click on the CUET UG admit card link

Step 3: Enter the application number and date of birth in the link provided

Step 4: The CUET UG admit card will be displayed

Step 5: Download the CUET UG 2023 admit card for further reference

CUET UG 2023 Admit Card Details

The admit card of CUET UG 2023 is a mandatory document which has to be shown at the exam centre. Entry into the exam centre will be prohibited without the admit card. The CUET UG 2023 admit card will include the following details

Candidate name

Roll number/ registration number

Name of exam

Exam centre name and address

Reporting time

Exam duration

Instructions for candidates

