CUET UG 2023: Exam Format, Subject Choices to Remain Same, Check Details Here

DU UG CUET 2023: The Chairman of the University Grant Commission (UGC), M Jagadesh Kumar recently announced that there will be no changes in the exam format of the Central University Entrance Test (CUET) in 2023. Moreover, the number of examination centres is likely to elevate from around 450 to about 1000 respectively.

As per the latest notification, there were various complaints received regarding the CUET exam conduct. Despite some glitches in the examination, the first-ever national was organized across 45 central universities in the previous year 2022. The exam is conducted for admissions to Undergraduate and Postgraduate programmes offered by the varsity. The National Testing Agency (NTA) earlier took the decision to make changes to this year’s exam paper.

The appropriate measures to be considered by the officials such as the reduction in the number of subject combinations on offer along with a review of the number of cities where the exams are conducted.

Technical Glitches in CUET Exam

In 2022, there was a short delay in the intimation of exam centres and many centres faced technical glitches. Also, it was reported that the question paper was uploading at a very slow speed. The system was not working in an optimized manner.

These above-mentioned technical faults were informed on August 25, 2022, when the Chief of the National Testing Agency (NTA) Vineet Joshi discussed the problems related to the conduct of the CUET exam. It was also mentioned that a committee headed by the Vice-Chancellor of the Central University of Punjab had been established for successful implementations of CUET.

CUET UG 2023 Exam Details

UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar stated that this year, everything will remain the same in the Delhi University entrance test. Students will be provided with the same choices of subjects and the exam will be completely in computer-based mode (CBT) involving multiple-choice questions, as decided by the varsity.

In addition to this, 14.9 lakh students registered for the CUET exam last year for which more than 450 centres were needed each day. Hence, this year preparations are going on for about 1000 centres. An extra number of centres will be assigned so that problems like last year do not arise during the conduct of the exam. NTA is offering 27 domain-specific subjects as well as 33 languages, out of which a candidate will have to choose a maximum of nine subjects.

