CUET UG 2023: Over 168 Universities to Conduct Admissions Through Entrance Exam, Check Details Here

CUET 2023: As per the latest updates, a total of 168 Universities have adopted CUET 2023 for admission to Undergraduate Programmes (UG Programmes). The amount was stuck at 90 Universities last year. Witnessing the hike, the authorities may further extend the deadline for CUET 2023 applications since more universities are expected to adopt CUET this year. However, the extension has not been confirmed by the authorities. Currently, the last date for CUET 2023 application is March 12, 2023.

The 168 universities include 44 central universities and 31 state universities such as Barkatullah University, Bhopal, Dr. B R Ambedkar School of Economics, Karnataka, and Jamia Millia Islamia, etc that have adopted CUET for various programmes.

As per a Senior Official, "There are 27 deemed universities which will admit students based on CUET scores for their undergraduate programmes. Sixty-six private universities too are participating in the common entrance test this year which include Bennett University, Uttar Pradesh, NIIT University, Rajasthan, and UPES, Dehradun.”

Previously, the University Grants Commission (UGC) said that Undergraduate Admission to Central Universities will be conducted through a common entrance test and not on the basis of Class 12 marks. The UG admissions will be completed by July 1 and the new academic session will commence in August.

CUET 2023 Registration

As per the schedule, the last date to apply for CUET 2023 is March 12, 2023. Interested candidates can apply on the official website i.e. cuet.samarth.ac.in. Afterward, the authorities will open the CUET 2023 application correction window. Candidates who have not filled out the form or uploaded the documents correctly can edit the same between March 15 and 18, 2023.

As per the official schedule, CUET 2023 admit card will be issued in May 2023 and the exam will be conducted from May 21 to 31, 2023. CUET UG 2023 result is expected in June 2023.

