CUET UG Admission 2023: Ambedkar University Applications Commence, Get Direct Link Here

AUD Admission 2023: Ambedkar University Delhi has commenced admissions for the 2023 academic year. Candidates who have cleared the CUET UG 2023 exams can visit the official website of Ambedkar University to complete the application process. The last date for candidates to submit their applications is July 31, 2023.

According to the notification available on the official website applicants who have appeared for the CUET UG exams even if they have not selected the university in their CUET UG 2023 applications can visit the official website to submit their counselling applications.

Ambedkar University admission applications are available on the official website - aud.ac.in. Candidates eligible to apply for admission can submit their applications through the link provided here.

Ambedkar University Admission 2023 Direct Link - Click Here

AUD Admission 2023 - Steps to Apply

Ambedkar University has commenced the admission process for undergraduate courses. Students can follow the steps provided here to complete their applications.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Ambedkar University

Step 2: Click on the admission link

Step 3: Click on the online admission form link

Step 4: Click on new registrations and fill out the details

Step 5: Fill out the application form and upload all required documents

Step 6: Submit the applications for counselling process.

It must be noted that 85% of seats in the university are reserved for the students who cleared their class 12 exams from Delhi. The university will be announcing the cutoffs for the undergraduate courses. Candidates clearing the cutoffs will be able to submit their documents for final admission process.

