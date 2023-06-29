CUET UG 2023 Answer Key Released; Objection Window Extended to July 1

CUET UG 2023 Answer Key: The Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) answer key has been released on the official website: cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates who appeared in the exams conducted can download the provisional answer key in PDF form. National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date to raise objections against the CUET UG 2023 Answer Key till July 1, 2023.

CUET UG 2023 Answer Key- Click Here (PDF File)

The official tweet of UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar reads, “The duration for answer key challenge is also extended: 29 June to 01 July 2023 (Up to 11:30 P.M.)”. He further tweeted, “the question papers with recorded responses will be available by today evening on the website https://cuet.samarth.ac.in for all candidates who appeared for CUET (UG) – 2023 to challenge.”

Check Out Official Tweet Here

The duration for answer key challenge is also extended: 29 June to 01 July 2023 (Up to 11:30 P.M.)

— Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) June 29, 2023

CUET UG 2023 Answer Key: Steps to Raise Objections Against Provisional Key

Check out the following steps to raise objections:

Step 1: Visit the official website: cuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: Check out the question paper with recorded responses

Step 3: On the homepage, log in with the application number and password

Step 4: Submit the challenge and upload supporting documents

Step 5: Pay the required fee i.e. Rs 200 per question

Step 6: The objection will be submitted

CUET UG Answer Key 2023: What After Submission of Objections Against Tentative Key?

After the challenge window is closed, the objections will be thoroughly reviewed by the experts. If any of the objections are accepted, a final/revised answer key will be released. On the basis of the CUET 2023 final answer key, the results will be declared.

Also Read: CUET 2023 Answer Key Out: Download Official CUET UG Answer Key PDF at cuet.samarth.ac.in