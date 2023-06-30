CUET Result 2023: CUET UG Final Answer Key to be Released Soon, Check Provisional Answer Key and Direct Link Here

CUET UG 2023 Answer Key, Result: The National Testing Agency will soon be releasing the CUET UG 2023 final answer key. NTA recently released the provisional answer key for the UG entrance exams conducted from May 21 to June 23, 2023. Candidates can visit the official website to check the provisional answer key.

Students have been provided time until July 1, 2023, to raise objections and feedback on the provisional answer key. Candidates must note that the CUET UG 2023 final answer key will be released based on the objections filed by the students. The final answer key will then be considered for the announcement of the CUET UG 2023 results. The CUET UG 2023 results are expected to be announced in the first week of July 2023. Candidates will be notified of the date and time for the announcement of the CUET UG 2023 results in the coming days.

CUET is conducted for the admissions to the undergraduate programmes offered in central universities and state universities accepting the CUET UG 2023 scores.

CUET UG 2023 Provisional and Final Answer Key

As mentioned, NTA has already released the CUET UG 2023 provisional answer key. Candidates can visit the website to check the answer key. Students can also raise objections against the answer key through the candidate login.

After raising objections, the challenges will be taken into consideration by the NTA to prepare the final answer key. The final answer key will be available on the official website shortly before the announcement of the CUET UG 2023 results.

CUET UG 2023 Result

The CUET UG results will be announced online. The results will be released based on the final answer key set by NTA. To check the CUET UG results candidates are required to visit the official website and log in using the credentials. Candidates are advised to download the CUET UG 2023 scorecard for further admission process.

How to Check CUET UG 2023 Results, Scorecard

The CUET UG 2023 results will be announced by officials online. To check the results, candidates are required to log in using the credentials provided. Students can check the results and download the scorecard using the following steps.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CUET-NTA

Step 2: Click on the CUET UG result link

Step 3: Login using the application number and date of birth/ password

Step 4: The CUET UG 2023 result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the CUET scorecard for further reference

