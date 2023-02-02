CUSAT CAT 2023 Exam Dates Announced, Check Complete Schedule Here

CUSAT CAT 2023 Exam Dates: As per the recent updates, the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has announced the CUSAT Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 exam dates. As per the schedule released, the CUSAT CAT exam will be conducted on April 29, 30 and May 1, 2023 in computer-based mode. Candidates can check the complete schedule of CUSAT CAT 2023 at the official website - admissions.cusat.ac.in.

Also, those who wish to appear for the entrance exam must fill up CUSAT CAT 2023 application form in online mode. The last date to apply for CUSAT CAT is February 26, 2023. The Cochin University of Science and Technology conducts CUSAT CAT exam every year for admissions to various courses offered by participating institutes.

CUSAT CAT 2023 Dates

Events Dates Commencement of CUSAT CAT Registration January 27, 2023 Last date to submit CUSAT CAT Application form February 26, 2023 Last date to submit CUSAT CAT Application form with fine March 6, 2023 CUSAT CAT Admit card April 18, 2023 CUSAT CAT April 29, 30 and May 1, 2023 CUSAT CAT Result To be notified

How To Fill CUSAT CAT 2023 Application Form?

The application process of CUSAT CAT 2023 comprises registration, filling form, selection of course, uploading documents and payment of fee. The last date to fill out the CUSAT CAT application form is February 26, 2023. Go through the steps to know to apply for CUSAT Common Admission Test -

1st Step - Go to the official website - admissions.cusat.ac.in.

2nd Step- On the homepage, click on new candidate registration.

3rd Step - Now, register by entering all the asked details.

4th Step - Login with the credentials generated.

5th Step - Now, enter the educational qualification, corresponding address, course preference, upload the specified documents.

6th Step - Pay the CUSAT exam 2023 application fee.

7th Step - Now, submit the CUSAT application form and take a printout.

